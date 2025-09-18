Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market to Expand at a 6 CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $36.26 Billion

Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Global Market Report 2025

How Much Is The Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Worth?

The market for electric power distribution automation systems has seen substantial growth in recent years, with the market projected to increase from $26.93 billion in 2024 to $28.72 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Factors such as heightened demand for electricity, an increase in the complexity of power distribution networks, amplified concern for reliability and resilience, regulatory mandates for upgrading the grid, as well as cost burdens on utilities have contributed to this historic period of growth.

The market for electric power distribution automation systems is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, expected to reach $36.26 billion by 2029 with a 6.0% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). This growth during the forecast period can be credited to the usage of IoT in power distribution, the push for grid optimization and efficiency, the need for real-time monitoring and control, the emergence of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), and the advent of smart grid technologies. Principal trends for the forecast period encompass shifting towards decentralized energy systems, the proliferation of microgrids and virtual power plants, the increase in demand response programs, the scope of predictive maintenance strategies, along with the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning in grid operations.

What Are The Factors Driving The Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market?

The adoption of smart grids is anticipated to drive the electric power distribution automation systems market. Smart grids integrate modern communication, control, and information technologies to optimize electricity generation, transmission, and consumption, reducing energy losses. Distribution automation systems enable real-time monitoring and automation of grid functions such as fault detection, isolation, and restoration. For example, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that U.S. utilities had 119 million advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) installations in 2022, representing 72% of total meters, compared to 118.7 million in 2021. Hence, smart grid adoption is fueling the electric power distribution automation systems market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market?

Major players in the Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems include:

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Siemens AG

• General Electric Company

• Oracle Corporation

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Schneider Electric SE

• Honeywell International Inc.

• ABB Ltd.

• Eaton Corporation PLC

• Infineon Technologies AG

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market?

Key players in the early warning radar market are concentrating on creating multi-purpose protection and control relays tailored specifically for medium-voltage power distribution networks. The aim is to enhance system dependability, boost fault protection, streamline grid management and encourage effective observation and manipulation of electric networks. The Human Machine Interface (HMI) is a sophisticated system or interface that promotes communication between humans and machines, usually involving graphical displays, touchscreens, and instinctive controls. For example, Hitachi Energy Ltd., a company based in Switzerland, introduced Relion REF650 in August 2024. The REF650 is favorably built with a single-device modular design for flexible and scalable deployment, rendering it suitable for extended use. It incorporates a new HMI touchscreen that exhibits machine conditions and up-to-the-minute voltage/current data, offering interactive control to operators. The relay adheres to the most recent industry standards (IEC 61850 Ed 2.1) and is congruous with PCM600 3.1, assuring interoperability among diverse vendors.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Share?

The electric power distribution automation systemsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Field Devices, Software, Services, Communication Technology

2) By Implementation: Substation Automation, Feeder Automation, Consumer Side Automation

3) By Application: Industrial, Commercial, Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Field Devices: Remote Terminal Units (RTUs), Intelligent Electronic Devices (IEDs), Circuit Breakers, Voltage Regulators, Capacitor Banks, Transformers, Protection Relays, Sensors (Temperature, Pressure, Flow)

2) By Software: SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) Systems, Distribution Management Systems (DMS), Energy Management Systems (EMS), Asset Management Software, Fault Detection, Isolation, And Service Restoration (FDIR) Software, Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Software, Analytics And Optimization Software

3) By Services: System Integration Services, Consulting Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Training Services

4) By Communication Technology: Wired Communication (Fiber Optics, Power Line Communication), Wireless Communication (Cellular, Satellite, Wi-Fi, Zigbee), Fiber Optic Communication, Radio Frequency (RF) Communication, Ethernet-Based Communication

What Are The Regional Trends In The Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market?

In 2024, North America led in the electric power distribution automation systems market. Anticipated to grow the fastest during the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa in the data for the electric power distribution automation systems market.

