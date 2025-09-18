Animal Derivatives Market Anticipated to Grow at 6.4 CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Animal Derivatives Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Animal Derivatives Market In 2025?

In recent times, the animal derivatives market has seen robust expansion. Its size is projected to increase from $12.55 billion in 2024 to $13.27 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Factors contributing to the growth observed in the historical period include its conventionally known utility in the food sector, a growing worldwide populace, an uptick in disposable income, various cultural and dietary inclinations, along with the demand for nutritional content and protein.

The market size for animal derivatives is predicted to witness robust expansion over the forthcoming years, escalating to $16.99 billion in 2029 with an annual growth rate of 6.4%. The projected increase in the specified period is due to continual population growth, escalating urbanization and westernization, the expansion of middle-class consumers, a focus shift toward health and wellness, and a diversification in product offerings. During the anticipated period, primary trends would involve the growth of plant-based alternatives, advancements in processing technologies, integration in functional foods, international regulatory developments, the rise of e-commerce, and the proliferation of direct-to-consumer models.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Animal Derivatives Market?

Anticipated growth in the animal derivatives market is being fueled by rising expenditure on pet foods. Designed to meet the nutritional requirements of domesticated animals, pet food is commercially created and produced, with animal derivatives often included as a rich source of protein and other nutrients. For instance, data on pet ownership and spending, published by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) — a non-profit industry association based in the US — in March 2023, indicated a 16.2% surge in pet food spending to $58.1 billion in 2022, up from the previous year. Consequently, the uptick in expenditure on pet foods acts as a catalyst for the animal derivatives market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Animal Derivatives Industry?

Major players in the Animal Derivatives include:

• ANZCO Foods Ltd.

• Rocky Mountain Biologicals Inc.

• Auckland BioSciences Ltd.

• LAMPIRE Biological Laboratories Inc.

• Proliant Biologics LLC

• Sigma-Aldrich Co.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Kedrion Biopharma Inc.

• LFB S.A

• Octapharma AG

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Animal Derivatives Market?

The introduction of innovative products by leading companies in the animal derivatives market is a notable emerging trend. These companies, such as Protix, a Netherlands-based food supplement ingredients manufacturer, launched an innovative product named PureeX in April 2023 to maintain their market influence. This freshly processed insect meat adds a nutritious and delectable component to pet foods. In addition, PureeX is known for its environmental friendliness with a lesser carbon footprint, heightened antioxidant properties, and antimicrobial actions.

What Segments Are Covered In The Animal Derivatives Market Report?

The animal derivatives market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Immunoglobulin, Serum Albumin, Fibrinogen, Other Types

2) By Animal Type: Ovine, Bovine

3) By Application: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Pet Food Industry, Others Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Immunoglobulin: IgG (Immunoglobulin G), IgM (Immunoglobulin M), IgA (Immunoglobulin A)

2) By Serum Albumin: Bovine Serum Albumin (BSA), Porcine Serum Albumin, Equine Serum Albumin

3) By Fibrinogen: Bovine Fibrinogen, Porcine Fibrinogen

4) By Other Types: Growth Factors, Cytokines, Enzymes

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Animal Derivatives Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the animal derivatives market. The areas included in the analysis of the animal derivatives market are North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

