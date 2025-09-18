Power Rental Market to Reach USD $19.34 Billion by 2029 at 10 CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Power Rental Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Power Rental Market In 2025?

The size of the power rental market has experienced significant growth in recent times. It is projected to rise from $12.11 billion in 2024 to $13.21 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This substantial growth over the historic period can be credited to various factors such as the development of construction and infrastructure, utility power deficits, the events and entertainment industry, increased mining operations, and the needs of remote and off-grid locations.

The size of the power rental market is predicted to experience substantial growth in the forthcoming years, reaching $19.34 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. This predicted growth during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as smart cities evolution, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, military activities, construction of data centers, and international events and exhibitions. Key trends expected during the forecast duration include rental generator innovations, portable and modular power devices, adaptable rental agreement structures, focus on energy efficacy and emission reductions, along with incorporation of remote monitoring and telematics.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Power Rental Market?

Rapid industrialization is stimulating the power rental market. The transition from agriculture-based economies to manufacturing-based ones requires continuous power for IT, manufacturing, and construction sectors. Eurostat reported in July 2023 that industrial output in the Euro area rose by 0.2%, and the EU overall saw a 0.1% increase between April and May 2023. As industrialization spreads and infrastructure investments grow in developing nations, demand for power rental services rises.

Who Are The Key Players In The Power Rental Industry?

Major players in the Power Rental include:

• Caterpillar Inc.

• Cummins Inc.

• Atlas Copco AB

• United Rentals Inc.

• Ashtead Group plc

• Kohler Co

• Wärtsilä Oyj

• Generac Power Systems Inc.

• Herc Rentals Inc.

• Hertz Equipment Rental Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Power Rental Industry?

Leading corporations in the power rentals market are increasingly focusing on launching innovative products to strengthen their competitive position in the industry. For example, in February 2023, Caterpillar Inc., an American construction corporation, introduced the Cat XQ330 mobile diesel generator set. The Cat XQ330 mobile diesel generator is renowned for its low-emissions and high-performance abilities in both standby and prime applications. It utilizes the efficient Cat C9.3B engine and operates silently. Additionally, it boasts a durable, weather-resistant construction for effortless transport and maintenance. The inclusion of an advanced EMCP 4.4 control panel in its design amplifies its reliability and flexibility, making it the ideal solution for diverse power requirements.

What Segments Are Covered In The Power Rental Market Report?

The power rentalmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Equipment: Generators, Transformers, Load Banks, Other Equipment

2) By Application: Standby Power, Peak Shaving, Base Load/Continuous Power

3) By Fuel Type: Diesel, Natural Gas, Other Fuel Types

4) By End-Users: Utilities, Oil And Gas, Construction, Manufacturing, Metal And Mining, IT And Data centers, Corporate And Retail, Events, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Generators: Diesel Generators, Gas Generators, Hybrid Generators

2) By Transformers: Step-Up Transformers, Step-Down Transformers, Auto Transformers

3) By Load Banks: Resistive Load Banks, Reactive Load Banks, Resistive-Reactance Load Banks

4) By Other Equipment: Distribution Panels, Cables And Connectors, Power Distribution Units (PDUs)

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Power Rental Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the power rental market, while North America is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. The market report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

