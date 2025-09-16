DG Okonjo-Iweala stresses important role of partnerships to boost opportunities for LDCs

Co-organized by The Gambia (Coordinator of the WTO LDC Group), Germany (EIF Funding Partner Coordinator) and the Executive Secretariat of the EIF, the event was held as part of the EIF Global Forum 2025 entitled "Accelerating Impact – On the Road to EIF Phase Three".

Building on a recent side event at the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development in Sevilla in June, this meeting marked another critical step towards the launch of EIF Phase Three. This is due to begin in the coming weeks, in the run-up to a high-level pledging conference at the 14th Ministerial Conference in Cameroon in March 2026.

In her opening remarks, DG Okonjo-Iweala stressed that EIF Phase Three comes at a pivotal moment, building on more than 15 years of lessons learned to help LDCs navigate current global challenges.

She highlighted the success story of women shea producers in southern Mali, whose cooperative has significantly expanded production and exports with EIF support. Since 2019, the group has produced 3,400 tonnes of shea nuts and processed 1,100 tonnes of shea butter, exporting 420 tonnes to international markets and generating more than USD 2 million in revenue. "Behind each number are people's lives,”the Director-General said. “For these women, trade has meant higher incomes, better jobs, greater economic and social empowerment, and increased resilience to local and other shocks.”

Other speakers included Hon. Baboucarr Bouy, Minister of Public Service, Administrative Reforms, Policy Coordination and Delivery of The Gambia and WTO LDC Group Coordinator; H.E. Mr Manothong Vongxay, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce of Lao PDR; and Ms Helge Zeitler of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Special guests included Jochen Wermuth, Managing Director of Wermuth Asset Management, and Eng. Adeeb Y. Al Aama, CEO of the Islamic Trade Finance Corporation, alongside other senior representatives. Funding partner representatives reaffirmed their commitment to the EIF, while a panel of representatives from governments, international organizations and global initiatives discussed ways to reduce trade costs and boost LDC competitiveness. The event concluded with remarks from Pamela Coke Hamilton, Executive Director of the International Trade Centre.

Since its inception, the EIF has been the only global Aid for Trade framework dedicated exclusively to helping LDCs use trade as an engine for sustainable economic development and poverty alleviation.

More information on the EIF and its work is available here.