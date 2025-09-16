EmployJoy.ai Launches First AI-Powered Recruiting Platform Built Exclusively for Cleaning Industry

AI Recruiting Transformation Unveiled for the Cleaning Industry

Revolutionary ATS Platform Aims to Cut Hiring Time by 66% and Reduce Turnover by 50% for Cleaning Companies

Generic solutions have failed cleaning companies for too long. We built EmployJoy.ai specifically for businesses that need someone who can start Monday, not next month.” — Wells Ye, Founder

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EmployJoy.ai today announced the official launch of the first AI-powered Applicant Tracking System (ATS) designed exclusively for residential house cleaning and commercial cleaning industries. The platform addresses the $8.3 billion annual loss cleaning companies face due to high turnover by providing industry-specific hiring solutions powered by artificial intelligence.

Founded by Wells Ye, who brings over 17 years of cleaning industry experience, EmployJoy.ai represents a departure from generic hiring platforms that fail to address service-based business challenges.

Addressing Critical Industry Pain Points

Traditional hiring platforms assume companies have dedicated HR departments and weeks to complete hiring. EmployJoy.ai recognizes cleaning business reality: owners covering shifts when employees quit without notice, sorting through hundreds of unqualified applications, and needing reliable staff immediately.

"Generic solutions have failed cleaning companies for too long," said Wells Ye, Founder of EmployJoy.ai. "We built EmployJoy specifically for businesses that need someone who can start Monday, not next month."

Revolutionary Features

The platform launches with industry-first capabilities:

(1) AI-Powered Screening: Proprietary AI Interview Agents conduct standardized conversations with candidates, evaluating reliability patterns that predict success in service work while maintaining fairness.

(2) Dramatic Time Reduction: Beta users report cutting time-to-hire from 15-20 days to 5-9 days—a 66% improvement.

(3) Turnover Prevention: Purpose-built screening processes helped test companies reduce employee turnover by up to 50%.

(4) Industry-Specific Templates: Pre-built job descriptions, interview questions, and evaluation criteria designed for cleaners and janitorial staff.

Fairness and Ethics Focus

EmployJoy.ai’s founder, Wells Ye, is a Certified Independent AI Auditor by ForHumanity, prioritizing fairness from day one. The AI system evaluates candidates solely on job-relevant criteria.

Founding Partner Program

EmployJoy.ai is inviting 10 cleaning companies to become Founding Partners, receiving one full year of free access (valued at $9,950) in exchange for feedback and platform testing.

Supporting Resources

The methodology behind EmployJoy.ai is detailed in Ye's recently published book, now an Amazon bestseller (amazon.com/dp/B0DN23XW2S), providing the complete framework that powers the platform.

Availability

The platform is available immediately with ROI typically achieved within 1-2 months.

About EmployJoy.ai

EmployJoy.ai is the first AI-powered recruiting platform built exclusively for the service industry, focusing on residential and commercial cleaning companies. The platform combines artificial intelligence with industry-specific best practices to help service businesses hire faster and more efficiently.

For more information or to apply for the Founding Partner program, visit www.employjoy.ai.

Media Contact: Wells Ye, Founder

EmployJoy.ai

success@EmployJoy.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.