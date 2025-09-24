fuku® Reaches New Heights with Launch of First Airport Location at New JFK Terminal 6

Fuku OG Sando, photo credit: Clay Williams

We’re excited to launch our first-ever airport location at the new JFK Terminal 6 and honored to be part of such a milestone event for the airport and all travelers that will get the fuku experience” — Claudia Lezcano, CEO of fuku

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- fuku is excited to announce its first-ever airport concession location at the new JFK Terminal 6 (T6), currently under construction and set to open to the public in 2026. fuku will be featured at the upcoming JFK T6 Discovery Expo event on Thursday, September 25, 2025 from 10 am – 12:30 pm. Invited partners and guests will get an exclusive preview of the new terminal’s services and onsite features, including hospitality partners, retailers, state-of-the-art technologies and the teams behind them. Claudia Lezcano, CEO of fuku will open the Expo and participate in a Q&A session moderated by Ellen Preimesberger, Director, Commercial Operations & Marketing at JFK Millennium Partners, the consortium which is building the new $4.2 billion terminal. Guests will also be treated to lunch catered by fuku.“We’re incredibly excited to launch our first airport location and couldn’t have had a more fitting partner and venue with the JFK Millennium Partners team that’s building the new T6, and right here in New York where fuku began,” noted Claudia Lezcano, CEO of fuku. “We are honored to be part of such a milestone event for both our brand and the iconic JFK Airport, and thrilled to provide domestic and international travelers with the fuku experience once T6 opens.”Last year, it was announced that fuku was selected along with several other NYC-based food and beverage brands to participate in the curated concessions program at the new world-class T6 East Food Hall. Onsite Retailers , a leading airport and concessions operator, facilitated the agreement to bring fuku to JFK T6 and will manage all day-to-day operations.As part of fuku’s continued airport expansion, Claudia will also be speaking at the AMAC 360 Virtual Speaker Series on Friday, Sept 26th from 12pm – 1pm ET, honoring National Hispanic Heritage Month. AMAC is the only national, non-profit trade association dedicated to advancing the participation of minorities and women in employment and contracting opportunities throughout the aviation and aerospace industries.“fuku has been redefining comfort food with its bold, flavor-forward take on quick culinary dining. We’re excited to welcome them to JFK Terminal 6 as we work to transform the airport dining experience into something truly exceptional,” said Karen Ali, Chief Operating Officer of JFK Millennium Partners ( JMP ).Currently under construction at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Terminal 6 is being developed in two phases, with the first six gates opening in 2026 and construction completion expected by 2028.About fukufukuis a quick culinary, chef-driven eatery from David Chang, known for its signature, craveable spicy fried chicken sandwich. Born in 2015 as part of David Chang’s Momofuku family of restaurants, the “OG Sando” started as a secret menu item at Momofuku Noodle Bar in New York City’s East Village, and has grown into a national foodie favorite. Drawing culinary influences from Asian and Southern American flavors, fuku also embraces a bold, outside the box approach through its brand culture. fuku is on a mission to provide quality, hand-crafted food for everyone to enjoy anywhere, and growing fast. The company now has 20 locations in major stadiums, arenas and ballparks across the U.S. and with launch plans underway for additional dine-in locations in new markets in 2025-2026. For more information follow at https://eatfuku.com/ , on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok.About JFK Millennium PartnersTerminal 6 is an award-winning public-private partnership between the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners – a consortium that is led by Vantage Group, an industry leading investor, developer and manager of award-winning global airport projects, including LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; American Triple I, a certified minority-owned investor, owner, developer and manager of infrastructure assets; RXR, an innovative New York real estate investor and developer; and JetBlue Airways, New York’s hometown airline. When complete, Terminal 6 will connect seamlessly with Terminal 5 to create an anchor terminal on JFK International Airport’s north side. For more information, visit https://www.anewjfk.com/jmp-terminal6/

