Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers Hosts 2nd Human Trafficking Task Force Summit

LINCOLN—Today, Attorney General Mike Hilgers hosted the second annual Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force Summit at UNL’s Innovation Campus in Lincoln. Over 230 people attended the event, including law enforcement, state senators, prosecutors, service providers, advocates, and community members. Last year, Attorney General Hilgers hosted the first Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force Summit in Kearney, Nebraska.

“I am pleased to see so many people collaborate to end human trafficking. My office is dedicated to making the State of Nebraska a place where survivors are supported and traffickers are held accountable,” stated Attorney General Mike Hilgers.

Several key guests spoke at the summit, including Jane Anderson, a senior attorney advisor with AEquitas and an expert in domestic violence and human trafficking prosecution, as well as Fallon McNulty, the executive director of the Cyber Tipline within the Exploited Children Division at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Additionally, Aubrey Yost, the training and outreach coordinator at BraveBe Child Advocacy Center, spoke on the survivor journey from trauma to resilience.