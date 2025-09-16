Attorney General Bonta Announces Five Arrests in Online Child Sexual Exploitation Sting Operation

KINGS COUNTY – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the results of Operation Freedom, a joint undercover operation seeking to combat human trafficking by targeting those seeking to sexually exploit minors. Special Agents from the California Department of Justice, Human Trafficking / Sexual Predator Apprehension Team (HT/SPAT) Fresno Regional Office, in coordination with local law enforcement partners assisted the Kings County Sheriff’s Office on the operation, which took place between September 5 and September 7, 2025. Over the course of the multi-day sting operation, five suspects were arrested and booked to Kings County jail for violating Penal Code 288.3 – arranging a meeting with a minor for the purpose of sex, and Penal Code 288.4 – meeting with a minor for the purpose of sexual relations. Two individuals were also contacted and provided with support services.

“Child sexual exploitation is a terrible crime, and it has no place in California,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Through Operation Freedom, we’re fighting to hold perpetrators accountable and make our communities safer for California families. Our message is simple: If you target our kids, we will bring you to justice. I’m grateful to Kings County Sheriff's Office, and all our law enforcement partners for their collaboration. When we work together, we get results. At the California Department of Justice, we will continue to work to protect survivors and combat human trafficking and sexual exploitation wherever they occur.”

As part of the operation, law enforcement personnel posed online as minors to identify, contact, and arrest anyone who may be trying to target children for sex. Agents were contacted by five suspects who, after learning of the purported minors’ ages, arranged to meet at specific locations within Kings County. In these encounters, suspects used sexually explicit language and sent graphic photos to undercover personnel. Once the suspects arrived at the agreed location, they were taken into custody and booked into the Kings County Jail on the on charges of arranging a meeting with a minor for the purpose of sex, and meeting with a minor for the purpose of sexual relations. The cases will be prosecuted by the Kings County District Attorney’s Office.

Child sexual abuse remains a significant public safety problem. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, child sexual abuse includes instances where the child does not fully comprehend, does not consent or is unable to give informed consent, or is not developmentally prepared for and cannot give consent to sexual activity. In particular, online enticement — communicating with someone believed to be a child via the internet with the intent to commit a sexual offense or abduction — is a growing problem and form of exploitation, which can include children being groomed to take sexually explicit images or meeting face-to-face with someone for sexual purposes. This type of victimization can occur on a wide array of online platforms, including social media, messaging apps, or online games.

Many children wait to report or never report child sexual abuse and research on the subject likely underestimates the true impact of the problem. Although estimates vary across studies, the research shows that about 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 20 boys in the United States experience child sexual abuse. Ninety-one percent of child sexual abuse is perpetrated by someone known and trusted by the child or child’s family members. Experiencing child sexual abuse can affect how a person thinks, acts, and feels over a lifetime. This can result in short- and long-term physical, mental, and behavioral health consequences.

The operation was a successful collaboration where the California Department of Justice, Human Trafficking / Sexual Predator Apprehension Team worked with the lead agency, Kings County Sheriff’s Office, and other law enforcement partners, including Kings County District Attorney's Office, Avenal Police Department, Hanford Police Department, Lemoore Police Department, Kings County Probation, and Internet Crimes Against Children.

It is important to note that criminal charges are only allegations against a person. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty.