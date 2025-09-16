Attorney General Rayfield Issues Consumer Alert: Scammers Targeting Oregonians with EBT Skimmers

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield today warned Oregonians about an uptick of scams involving card skimmers placed on payment machines at grocery and convenience stores across the state, especially in rural areas. These devices allow thieves to steal data from Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards, which are used by thousands of Oregon families to access food and cash assistance.

“This is theft from Oregon families who can least afford it,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “Families rely on programs like SNAP to feed their kids, and those who depend on these benefits deserve dignity and security – not to be preyed on when they’re just trying to get by.”

Law enforcement has identified a traveling group targeting Oregon retailers, especially discount stores and small markets, by installing skimmers that capture card and PIN information. Once stolen, this information is used across the country to make fraudulent purchases, often draining families’ benefits before they realize what has happened. ODHS has seen a reported 50% increase in dollars stolen from EBT cards in the first half of September compared to July and August combined.

“We know that many individuals and families in Oregon rely on the food and cash assistance they receive through their EBT cards to meet their basic needs and to get enough healthy food for themselves and their families,” said Oregon Department of Human Services Director Fariborz Pakseresht. “We urge everyone with an EBT card to take action today to protect their benefits.”

While many retailers are taking increased measures to protect payment machines and consumers from skimmers – including installing security stickers or bars and/or regularly checking point-of-sale systems – these scammers are getting increasingly sophisticated.

How the scam works

Warning signs

Check for unusual attachments before using your card to pay: If the card reader or keypad looks loose or misaligned, do not use it. Ask the cashier when the machine was last checked.

Look for tamper-evident seals: Some machines have yellow security stickers or bars—if they appear broken, crooked, or replaced, they may be compromised by a skimmer.

Be cautious of distractions: In some cases, scammers use tactics like stationing someone outside a store to divert attention.

What EBT cardholders should do

Only use the official ebtEDGE website and mobile app to view and manage your EBT card. ODHS cannot guarantee the safety of any other EBT management apps or websites.

Change your PIN regularly. This can help protect your account if someone does gain access to your card number. Here are the ways you can change your PIN number:

Check your account regularly for any unusual charges. If you see a charge you didn’t make, report it immediately, cancel your card and request a replacement. Here are the ways you can get a new card:

Freeze your card between uses: When you’re not using your EBT card, freeze it as an extra layer of protection. Simply unfreeze it when you’re ready to make a purchase. To do this, visit the ebtEDGE website or use the mobile app and look for “Freeze Card” under “Account Services.”

ODHS can replace Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits that are stolen. TANF families who believe benefits have been stolen from their EBT card should contact ODHS to request replacement benefits within 30 days of the benefits being stolen. Information on card safety and how to request replacement TANF benefits can be found online here: https://www.oregon.gov/odhs/benefits/Pages/protect.aspx.

Unfortunately, the federal funding to replace benefits ran out on Dec. 21, 2024, and ODHS is no longer authorized to replace stolen Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Anyone who suspects they have been a victim of EBT skimming should also file a complaint with the Oregon Department of Justice Consumer Protection Division at www.oregonconsumer.gov or 1-877-877-9392.