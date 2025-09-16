USA Vascular Centers Urges Public to Prioritize Vascular Health During PAD Awareness Month

PAD Awareness Month: Early detection and non-surgical treatments can save lives and limbs. Learn more at usavascularcenters.com.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Vascular Centers, a national network of minimally invasive clinics, is encouraging the public to be proactive about their vascular health by being aware of their risk factors and getting screened this September. Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) is a serious but often silent condition that affects millions of Americans.

Peripheral artery disease, which affects an estimated 8 to 12 million Americans according to the National Heart Association, is a circulation disorder characterized by clogged arteries that prevent adequate blood flow, particularly to the legs and feet. As a result, individuals may experience symptoms like cramping or pain in the legs (known as claudication, numbness, and skin discoloration, along with non-healing ulcers. Left untreated, PAD can lead to serious health conditions such as heart attack, stroke, and amputation. Those at highest risk include individuals over 50, smokers, and those with diabetes, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol.

Early diagnosis allows for timely intervention, which can slow down and, in some cases, even halt the disease's progression. USA Vascular Centers specializes in advanced, non-surgical procedures, such as angioplasty, stent placement, and atherectomy. These outpatient treatments use a small catheter to open blocked arteries from within, offering a faster recovery and a lower risk of complications compared to traditional open surgical bypass.

“Living with PAD can be detrimental to your mental and physical health, preventing you from doing everyday tasks like walking the dog or climbing a flight of stairs," said Dr. Yan Katsnelson, Founder and CEO of USA Vascular Centers. "Our mission is to educate and enable people to live healthy lives without PAD symptoms and find non-surgical treatment within their community. With an estimated four in ten people unaware they have the disease, we want people to understand the importance of early detection. Our risk assessments and evaluations help make that first step as easy as possible."

By getting screened early, patients can access these less invasive and highly effective interventions, preventing the disease from progressing to a more severe state that might require complex surgical procedures and even risk amputation. Taking this proactive step can be the difference between a simple outpatient procedure and a life-altering surgery.

About USA Vascular Centers

USA Vascular Centers are dedicated to the minimally invasive, non-surgical treatment of various conditions, including Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). At USA Vascular Centers, highly trained vascular surgeons with decades of experience offer minimally invasive treatments for vascular diseases that used to require surgery and a hospital stay. For information or to refer a patient, visit www.usavascularcenters.com.

