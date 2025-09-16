HOW TO USE THIS SNAPSHOT

The information provided in Snapshots highlights who participated in the key clinical trials that supported the original FDA approval of this drug, and whether there were differences among sex, race, age, and ethnic groups. The “MORE INFO” bar shows more detailed, technical content for each section. The Snapshot is intended as one tool for consumers to use when discussing the risks and benefits of the drug. LIMITATIONS OF THIS SNAPSHOT

Do not rely on Snapshots to make decisions regarding medical care. Always speak to your healthcare provider about the benefits and risks of a drug. Some of the information in this Snapshot is for presentation purposes and does not represent the approved conditions of use of this drug. Refer to the ANDEMBRY Prescribing Information for all the approved conditions of use of this drug (e.g., indication(s), population(s), dosing regimen(s), safety information). Snapshots are limited to the information available at the time of the original approval of the drug and do not provide information on who participated in clinical trials that supported later approvals for additional uses of the drug (if applicable).

ANDEMBRY (garadacimab)

an-DEM-bree

CSL Behring

Original Approval date: June 17, 2025

DRUG TRIALS SNAPSHOT SUMMARY:

What is the drug for?

ANDEMBRY is a medication used to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in patients 12 years of age and older.

HAE is a rare disease that runs in families. People with HAE have repeated episodes (attacks) of swelling without hives or itching. Swelling is most often in the skin, throat, airway, and stomach area.

How is this drug used?

ANDEMBRY is given once a month by injection under the skin.

Who participated in the clinical trials?

The FDA approved ANDEMBRY based on evidence from a clinical trial of 64 patients with HAE. The trial was conducted at 28 centers in seven countries including Canada, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Japan, Netherlands, and the United States. Among the 64 patients in the trial, 33% were from the United States.

How were the trials designed?

ANDEMBRY was tested in a clinical trial of 64 patients with HAE. In the trial, researchers wanted to see if ANDEMBRY was better than placebo in reducing HAE attacks. Patients were treated with ANDEMBRY or placebo once a month. The primary endpoint was the number of HAE attacks per month over a six-month treatment period.

How were the trials designed? The safety and efficacy of ANDEMBRY were evaluated in a six-month, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, phase 3 trial in patients 12 years of age and older with HAE. The trial included a two-month run-in period during which patients had to demonstrate two or more acute HAE attacks. Eligible patients were randomized in a 1:1 ratio to receive ANDEMBRY 200 mg or placebo every month over a six-month treatment period. The primary endpoint was the time-normalized number of investigator-confirmed HAE attacks per month during the six-month treatment period.

DEMOGRAPHICS SNAPSHOT

Figure 1 shows how many male and female patients were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of ANDEMBRY.

Figure 1. Baseline Demographics by Sex, Efficacy Population

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Figure 2 shows how many patients by race were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of ANDEMBRY.

Figure 2. Baseline Demographics by Race, Efficacy Population

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Figure 3 shows how many patients by age were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of ANDEMBRY.

Figure 3. Baseline Demographics by Age, Efficacy Population

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Figure 4 shows how many patients by ethnicity were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of ANDEMBRY.

Figure 4. Baseline Demographics by Ethnicity, Efficacy Population

Source: Adapted from FDA Review