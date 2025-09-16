West Covina Unified Celebrates Year Three of Elementary Visual and Performing Arts (VAPA) Music Program

VAPA students are discovering the joy of art, self-expression, and confidence.

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Covina Unified School District (WCUSD) is proud to celebrate the third year of its Elementary Visual and Performing Arts (VAPA) Music Program, which brings the joy, discipline, and creativity of music to students at all eight of the district’s elementary schools.Through this program, every child receives weekly music instruction, exploring rhythm, melody, self-expression, and creativity as integral parts of their educational journey.Superintendent Dr. Emy Flores praised the program’s impact on students:“The arts are not an extra; they are essential to a complete and meaningful education. Through our VAPA Music Program, students discover their voices, build confidence, and develop skills that will serve them for a lifetime,” said Dr. Flores. “We are grateful to our dedicated music teachers for inspiring students to explore their creativity and embrace the joy of learning through the arts.”The program is led by four highly skilled music teachers whose passion and expertise help students discover their unique talents. Their work reflects WCUSD’s commitment to offering a well-rounded education that nurtures both academic achievement and artistic growth.Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Denise Knutsen emphasized the program’s long-term value:“We see every day how music instruction sparks creativity, sharpens critical thinking, and builds resilience in our students. Our goal is to give every child the opportunity to grow not just as learners, but as creative, confident individuals,” Knutsen said. “The excitement on our campuses is a clear sign that this program is making a lasting difference.”Now in its third year, the VAPA Music Program is laying a strong foundation for a lifelong love of the arts, ensuring that every WCUSD student has the opportunity to learn, create, and thrive.About West Covina Unified School DistrictWest Covina Unified School District is dedicated to providing excellence in academics, arts, and athletics. With innovative programs like the Elementary VAPA Music Program, WCUSD continues to prepare students for success in school and beyond.

