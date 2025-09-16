Mt. SAC Early College Academy Leads the Way at Statewide Dual Enrollment Summit

Ms. Clare Contreras of Mt. SAC Early College Academy presents at the Annual CCEMC Dual Enrollment Summit.

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mt. SAC Early College Academy (MECA), part of the West Covina Unified School District (WCUSD), proudly represented the district at the 12th Annual California Coalition of Early & Middle Colleges CCEMC Dual Enrollment Summit in Irvine. For the third consecutive year, MECA was selected as one of a small group of schools invited to present, a distinction that highlights the academy’s innovative and student-centered approach to early college education.MECA’s presentation, “Strategic Actions to Take to Level Up Early College Programs,” highlighted strategies designed to support student achievement and well-being. These include:Personalized academic roadmaps to guide students’ college and career goals.Targeted intervention systems to ensure no student falls through the cracks.Comprehensive mental health supports to nurture both academic and personal growth.A positive, student-centered school culture that empowers learners to thrive.Superintendent Dr. Emy Flores praised MECA for its leadership and impact:“Being invited to present for the third year in a row is a testament to MECA’s excellence and innovation. Their work demonstrates how early college programs can truly transform student trajectories, giving them both confidence and opportunity,” said Dr. Flores. “We are proud that MECA is not only serving our community but also setting the standard for schools across California.”Dr. Flores also highlighted the importance of MECA’s model in today’s educational landscape:“MECA shows what’s possible when students are given the right support systems and a culture that believes in their success. This recognition is well-deserved and reflects the dedication of our staff and the potential of every student they serve.”WCUSD congratulates the MECA team for their outstanding work and for once again representing the district with distinction on the statewide stage.About Mt. SAC Early College AcademyMt. SAC Early College Academy is a partnership between WCUSD and Mt. San Antonio College, designed to allow high school students to earn college credits, and even an Associate’s Degree, while completing their high school education.About West Covina Unified School DistrictWest Covina Unified School District is committed to academic excellence, innovation, and opportunity. With a focus on preparing students for college, career, and life, WCUSD continues to lead the way in building programs that inspire success.

