California Superior Court Appoints Stephen J. Donell as Receiver in Morning Star, LLC v. Sea Star HOA, Case# 24STCV33307

On 05/05/25, LA Superior Court appointed Stephen J. Donell as Receiver in Morning Star, LLC v. Sea Star HOA, Case No. 24STCV33307.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles appointed Stephen J. Donell as court receiver in the case of Morning Star, LLC and Patrick Nazemi vs. Sea Star Homeowners Association, et al., Case No. 24STCV33307.Mr. Donell was appointed as Receiver to take possession and control of the Sea Star Homeowners Association, manage the common areas, facilitate the election of a Board of Directors, and be the representative of the HOA in the pending litigation. The real property is located in Malibu, California. The appointment of a receiver during a dispute involving a Homeowners Association is invaluable. The Receiver preserves and protects the assets and operations of the estate and acts as a neutral third party working towards successful resolution of the issues at hand.About Mr. DonellSince 1990, Mr. Donell has administered and/or been appointed as a federal and state court receiver in hundreds of cases throughout the country. He has extensive experience involving asset and business liquidations, gas stations, restaurants, residential, retail and commercial real estate. In addition, Mr. Donell has administered cases involving commercial and residential owners’ associations, post judgment enforcement actions, marital dissolution cases, single family and condominium construction completion/entitlements, accounts receivable collections, collateral seizure cases, including medical practices and coin laundry facilities, skilled nursing facilities and/or Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly and other types of receivership appointments . Mr. Donell has also administered and/or been appointed in federal court as receiver in United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Trade Commission and other government enforcement actions involving business/consumer fraud. These cases have involved over 25,000 investors and invested funds totaling more than $750 million and involve the recovery of assets in multiple foreign jurisdictions.About FedReceiver, Inc.With decades of experience in the administration of receivership cases involving real estate and businesses cases, FedReceiver is the single source of service for distressed assets, businesses, entertainment, judgment collection and government enforcement cases. With extensive experience in matters ranging from income property to complex litigation involving Ponzi schemes, construction completion and partnership dissolution, partition referee and provisional director, our team of professionals is uniquely qualified to provide highly specialized solutions to even the most challenging receivership case.

