Attorney General Ken Paxton secured an expedited hearing for a temporary injunction against Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center (“Sunrise”), a hotspot for drugged-out vagrants that regularly endanger Texas children at a nearby elementary school.

“Sunrise has blatantly endangered the lives of Texas schoolchildren by harboring violent, drug-ridden vagrants and then haphazardly unleashing them upon a quiet neighborhood and elementary school,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Students should be able to focus on learning at school, not worrying about if they are going to step on a playground drug needle. This hearing is an important step forward in ensuring that this community and the parents of Joslin Elementary students have their voices heard and that Sunrise stops threatening the safety of Texas kids as soon as possible.”

Attorney General Paxton sued Sunrise in 2024 for endangering local residents and businesses, especially the students at the nearby Joslin Elementary School. The vagrant shelter—and the violent individuals it attracts—have repeatedly forced the school to enter into “lockdown” due to safety concerns. Students and staff have also been forced to witness vile actions, including individuals walking around naked, fornicating in public, and engaging in open drug use. Due to this disgusting behavior, Attorney General Paxton filed an emergency request to shut down the school before the fall semester began.

After a stabbing at Sunrise and a student being stuck with a used hypodermic needle, a district court judge has now set a hearing for a temporary injunction that, if granted, would protect students while litigation continues.

