This recall involves correcting certain devices and does not involve removing them from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it without correction.

Affected Product

Product Names:

Micro Joystick R-net

Multi Joystick R-net

IDM-MICRO-R

IDM-MULTI-R

All-round Joystick R-net Light

IDM-ARLITE-R.

This issue affects all mo-Vis R-net joysticks with firmware version 2.3 and lower.

Product Code Product Name UDI Number Serial Number P002-52 Micro Joystick R-net 05407008320027 1000-1690 P002-62 Micro Joystick R-net 05407008320041 1000-1690 PRSPS00014 IDM-MICRO-R 05407008320836 1000-1690 PRSPS00016 IDM-MULTI-R 05407008320850 1000-1690 P002-75 All-round Joystick R-net 05407008320089 1000-2647 P002-76 All-round Joystick R-net Light 05407008320096 1000-2647 PRSPS00018 IDM-ARLITE-R 05407008320898 1000-2647 P002-77 All-round Joystick R-net Heavy Duty 05407008320102 1000-2647

What to Do

On July 10, 2025, mo-Vis BVBA sent all affected customers an Urgent Medical Recall notice recommending the following actions:

Perform a software upgrade of the device during the next scheduled annual maintenance of the joystick.

Follow the step-by-step instructions to work through actions required to update any affected device.

Once the update has been completed, you will be asked to verify the correction by confirming version 2.6.

If assistance is needed during the software update process, please email mo-Vis at contact@mo-vis.com.

Reason for Correction

Mo-Vis BVBA is correcting their R-net Joysticks due to a firmware error that causes the wheelchair to ignore the neutral setting and allowing it to unexpectedly move. This condition was corrected in firmware version 2.6 but exists for versions 2.3 and lower.

The use of affected product may cause serious adverse health consequences, including chronic pain, further reduced mobility and functional independence, post-concussive syndromes, progressively worsening infections that necessitate surgery, prolonged hospitalizations, and death.

There has been one reported injury and no reports of death related to this issue.

Device Use

The mo-vis R-net joysticks are proportional joysticks intended to support power wheelchair users to control their wheelchair.

The joysticks are intended to be installed on powered wheelchairs to provide alternative drive options for patients in place of their powered wheelchair joystick. The joystick is inserted into the wheelchair’s control box to enable it to control the powered wheelchair.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact mo-Vis BVBA at 32-9-335-28-60 or contact@mo-vis.com.

