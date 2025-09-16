Spandex Spotlights Fall 2025 Color Trends to Refresh Business Signage

Color is more than decoration—it’s communication. The companies that thrive are the ones that know how to speak in the colors of the season, without losing their voice.” — Lawrence Wiscombe, General Manager

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spandex, a global leader in signage solutions and materials, is helping businesses capture attention this season by highlighting the power of fall color trends. Drawing on Pantone’s Fall 2025 palette—featuring rich shades like Harvest Gold, Copper Clay, Evergreen, and Crimson Current—Spandex is encouraging businesses to update their signage with designs that connect emotionally with customers while staying true to their brand.

“Color is more than decoration—it’s communication,” said Lawrence Wiscombe, General Manager at Spandex. “The companies that thrive are the ones that know how to speak in the colors of the season, without losing their voice.”

Why Color Matters Now

--------

Color has been shown to increase brand recognition by up to 80%, making it a crucial factor in signage effectiveness. Seasonal palettes offer businesses a way to signal freshness, urgency, and relevance during a competitive fall retail period. Spandex recommends integrating trending hues into outdoor banners, window graphics, and promotional displays to maximize impact.

“Seasonal colors are best used as accents,” Wiscombe explained. “They refresh your look, create urgency, and make promotions feel timely—while still preserving brand consistency.”

Durability That Lasts Beyond the Season

--------

Seasonal signage is only effective if colors remain vibrant. Utah’s intense UV exposure and shifting temperatures can cause fading and peeling without the right materials. Spandex provides vinyls, laminates, and inks designed for weather resistance and long-term color stability, ensuring businesses’ investments perform throughout the season.

“Choosing the right materials isn’t just about making signage look good on day one,” Wiscombe added. “It’s about making sure those colors stay bright and effective well into the next season.”

September marks the gateway to back-to-school, fall festivals, and holiday shopping. By refreshing signage now, businesses can capture attention, drive traffic, and strengthen customer connections.

About Spandex

--------

Spandex is a premier US supplier known for its comprehensive support to professionals in screen printing, digital printing, and sign making. With a history rich in providing essential materials and tools, Spandex boasts an expansive inventory that includes over 10,000 items ranging from advanced vinyl and inks to neon signs, plastic sheets, and transformative digital printing technologies.

Our facilities also host educational classes that cover a variety of subjects from basic application techniques to advanced digital technology use, ensuring our clients stay at the forefront of industry advancements. We uphold a legacy of problem-solving, rooted in our founder Art Mendenhall’s vision of being "in business to solve people's problems," a principle that continues to guide our operations.

Dedicated to superior customer service, Spandex offers daily delivery services, exceptional technical support, and the assistance of a knowledgeable sales staff. Our commitment extends beyond just supplying products; we aim to empower our clients by keeping them informed about the latest industry technology and market trends.

For more detailed information on our products, services, and educational offerings, or to explore how we can help enhance your projects, please visit www.spandex.us, email info.us@spandex.com, or call 801-262-6451.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.