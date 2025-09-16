WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Big Data Analytics in Energy Market Reach USD 36.76 Billion Growing at 14.6% CAGR by 2031 Globally ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global big data analytics in energy market was valued at $9.51 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $36.76 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 300 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16980 Driving FactorsIncrease in importance of effective forecasting, prioritization of power generation strategy, and surge in digital channel investments to improve customer processes, experience, & perceived value boost the growth of the global big data analytics in energy market. In addition, growth in need for operational efficiency and risk mitigation in the energy sector positively impacts the growth of the big data analytics in energy market. However, factors such as technological and analytical skill gaps in workforce and stringent government rules & regulations are expected to hamper the big data analytics in energy market growth. On the contrary, rise in internet penetration and adoption of IoT devices are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.Market SegmentationThe big data analytics in energy market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, application, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the market is categorized into solutions and service. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. On the basis of application, the market is classified into workforce analytics, supply chain & logistics analytics, customer analytics, pricing analytics, asset analytics, and others. On the basis of industry vertical, it is classified into energy and utilities. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe key players that operate in the big data analytics in energy market are Accenture, ALTERYX, INC., Dell Technology, Energyly, Enview., Google LLC., HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE, Infosys Limited, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Siemens AG, SAS Institute Inc, Teradata, and TIBCO Software Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A16980 Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period.Based end-user, the utilities segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The energy segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period.Based in enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The SMEs segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.Based on offering, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The service segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.Based on application, the asset analytics segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The customer analytics segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (360 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/big-data-analytics-in-energy-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● The outbreak of COVID-19 had a positive impact on the growth of the global big data analytics in energy market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.● Lockdowns resulted in increased internet penetration, and hence more and more companies were increasingly receiving significant investments in advanced technologies such as IoT and smart technologies.● Besides, various organizations have initiated work-from-home culture for their employees, which created an immense demand for the cloud-based big data analytics to manage critical information of organizations. This, in turn, creates lucrative opportunity for the market expansion during the forecast period. 