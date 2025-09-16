Mountain Peaks Family Practice Reminds Parents to Stay Alert for Student Athlete Injuries This Fall

Don’t ignore small injuries. Early treatment helps prevent long-term problems and gets kids back to doing what they love safely.” — Dr. Robert Durrans, owner and practitioner

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As fall sports kick into high gear across Utah County, Mountain Peaks Family Practice is urging families to pay close attention to the health of their student athletes. Football, soccer, cross-country, and other fall sports bring excitement and teamwork—but also a noticeable rise in injuries.

“Don’t ignore small injuries,” said Dr. Robert Durrans, founder of Mountain Peaks Family Practice. “Early treatment helps prevent long-term problems and gets kids back to doing what they love safely.”

Why Injuries Increase in the Fall

-----------

After a summer of less-structured activity, many students jump into demanding practice schedules with little time to adjust. Daily practices, weekend games, and cooler weather put new stress on muscles, joints, and lungs. Add in heavier academic loads and less sleep, and young athletes face a perfect storm for injury.

“Fall is exciting,” Dr. Durrans explained, “but the body doesn’t always adapt overnight. It’s normal for kids to be sore as they start training again, but it’s not normal for pain to linger or limit movement.”

The Most Common Fall Sports Injuries

-----------

Mountain Peaks Family Practice reports a seasonal uptick in ankle and knee sprains, concussions, and overuse injuries like shin splints or tendonitis. Rapid growth in adolescents can also cause knee or heel pain during training. Though less frequent, collisions sometimes lead to fractures or dislocations that require immediate care.

Dr. Durrans underscored the importance of early evaluation: “If pain lasts more than a couple of days, if swelling doesn’t improve with rest and ice, or if your child has trouble putting weight on a joint, it’s time to get checked. And if there’s a head injury followed by confusion, dizziness, or nausea, don’t wait—come in right away.”

Building a Culture of Prevention

-----------

While some injuries are unavoidable, many can be reduced with thoughtful preparation. Parents can help by encouraging warm-up and cool-down routines, prioritizing hydration, and ensuring athletes get adequate sleep. Proper shoes and protective gear also reduce risk.

Perhaps most importantly, rest must be built into the schedule. A weekly recovery day helps prevent burnout and overuse.

“Pain is not weakness—it’s information,” said Dr. Durrans. “If we treat it early, we can prevent bigger problems down the road.”

The Role of Sports Physicals

-----------

Sports physicals remain a cornerstone of safe participation. These exams check cardiovascular health, growth patterns, and overall readiness for athletics. They also provide a baseline for future concussion management and give families a chance to discuss training, nutrition, and mental health.

Mountain Peaks Family Practice offers sports physicals throughout the year and encourages families to schedule them before each new season.

Supporting Athletes Beyond the Physical

-----------

An injury doesn’t just sideline a body—it can affect confidence and connection, too. Missing practices or games often frustrates young athletes. Families can support mental health by validating feelings, encouraging other outlets during recovery, and keeping social ties strong with teammates.

“Athletics are important, but they’re just one part of a child’s growth,” noted Dr. Durrans. “Resilience, patience, and perspective are lessons that sometimes come through challenges like injury.”

A Local Partner for Healthy Families

-----------

For more than two decades, Mountain Peaks Family Practice has worked alongside Utah County families to keep kids active, healthy, and safe. The clinic provides preventive care, sports physicals, and same-day visits for injuries, ensuring athletes get the right care at the right time.

“The most rewarding part of caring for student athletes is seeing them return to the field stronger,” Dr. Durrans added. “Not just physically, but with a deeper understanding of how to care for their health.”

About Mountain Peaks Family Practice

----------------

Located in the heart of Utah Valley, Mountain Peaks Family Practice has become a cornerstone of community health by providing exceptional healthcare services for many years. From its modest beginnings, the practice has grown into a premier family healthcare provider, offering a comprehensive array of services tailored to meet the needs of individuals and families at all life stages.

Mountain Peaks Family Practice understands that excellent healthcare is built on a foundation of expertly trained and compassionate medical professionals. The team comprises dedicated medical professionals and support staff committed to delivering personalized care with professionalism and warmth. They pride themselves on creating an environment where patients feel valued and understood.

The services at Mountain Peaks Family Practice are designed to address a broad spectrum of medical needs, ensuring accessible and continuous care for the community. Whether it's preventive care, acute treatment, or chronic disease management, the goal is to offer solutions that promote long-term health and well-being.

Discover more about how the team is ready to serve you and your family by visiting http://mountainpeaksfamilypractice.com.

