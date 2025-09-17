Sabancı Holding: Türkiye’s Leading Investment Giant with a Powerful U.S. Presence Named on TIME’s 2025 List

Mr. Kıvanç Zaimler, CEO and Board Member of Sabancı Holding

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sabancı Holding has been recognized by TIME Magazine and Statista in their prestigious annual ranking, “World’s Best Companies 2025”, securing the 131st place globally and the highest position among Turkish companies.The list, which evaluates companies worldwide based on employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability transparency, included six companies from Türkiye: Sabancı Holding, Koç Holding, Turkcell, Turkish Airlines, Türk Telekom, and Zorlu Holding.Sabancı Holding stood out with a remarkable score of 87.88, and its revenue growth was described as “outstanding” by the TIME–Statista evaluation. This recognition comes after Sabancı’s significant advancement from last year’s ranking, where it was placed 405th in 2024.Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Kıvanç Zaimler , CEO and Board Member of Sabancı Holding, said:“Being named Türkiye’s leading company in TIME’s ‘World’s Best Companies 2025’ list is a proud milestone for us. This recognition reflects the dedication of our employees, the trust of our stakeholders, and our unwavering commitment to sustainable and innovative growth.”Globally, the ranking was led by Nvidia (1st), followed by Microsoft (2nd), and JPMorgan Chase (3rd). Sabancı Holding’s position in the top 150 underscores Türkiye’s growing role in the global business landscape.With its position as a leading Turkish investment giant in the U.S., Sabancı Holding continues to expand its international footprint across key industries, advancing its vision of long-term value creation through digital transformation, sustainability, and innovation.About Sabancı Holding: Sabancı Holding, Türkiye’s leading investment holding company, operates across diverse sectors including banking and financial services, energy and climate technologies, material technologies, digital technologies and other sectors. The company is dedicated to driving sustainable growth and innovation across its portfolio. For more information, please visit: https://www.sabanci.com/en

