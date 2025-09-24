2025 Government Experience Awards Spotlight Digital Equity and Human-Centered Innovation

The 2025 GovX Experience Awards honor states, cities, counties, and agencies delivering people-first digital services.

Winners from across the country are setting the standard for people-first services, blending technology with creativity to build trust with residents

This year’s winners show that innovation in government works best when it combines the right technologies with experiences that people can trust.” — Dustin Haisler, President of e.Republic

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Digital Government (CDG) today announced the winners of the 2025 Government Experience Awards honoring the states, cities, counties, and agencies delivering more accessible, equitable, and engaging digital services. Now in its ninth year, the program highlights how governments are blending people-first service design with next-generation tools to better connect with residents. Winners will be celebrated at the GovX Summit on September 25, a virtual event highlighting innovation in public service.“The Government Experience Awards highlight how agencies are moving forward with emerging technologies like AI while keeping accessibility front and center,” said Dustin Haisler, President of e.Republic. “This year’s winners show that innovation in government works best when it combines the right technologies with experiences that people can trust.”This year’s awardees advanced digital service by rethinking how programs are designed and delivered — modernizing websites, expanding broadband access, and adopting tools such as generative AI, multilingual chatbots, single sign-on, live chat, and location-based services. Collectively, these efforts improved accessibility, personalization, and transparency, while strengthening the connection between government and the people they serve.“We’ve talked for years about a no wrong door approach to government services,” Haisler said. “Today, technology is making that vision real. From AI to anticipatory experiences, agencies are showing that residents can access services in the way that works best for them, and still get an experience that is inclusive, equitable, and designed around their needs.”The 2025 Government Experience Award winners are:Overall State Government Experience Winners1st Place – State of California2nd Place – State of Indiana3rd Place – State of Arkansas4th Place – State of Michigan5th Place – State of Hawai’i5th Place – State of New YorkOutstanding AchievementState of Connecticut, State of Iowa, State of Mississippi, State of North Dakota, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, State of South Dakota, State of UtahOverall County Government Experience Winners1st Place – Wake County, N.C.2nd Place – County of York, Va.3rd Place – James City County, Va.4th Place – Union County, N.C.5th Place – Chesterfield County, Va.Outstanding AchievementCalvert County, Md.; Charlotte County, Fla.; Cook County, Ill.; Hennepin County, Minn.; Saint Louis County, Mo.; County of San Diego, Calif.; Stafford County, Va.Overall City Government Experience Winners1st Place – City and County of Denver, Colo.2nd Place – City of Chandler, Ariz.3rd Place – City of Alexandria, Va.4th Place – City of Phoenix, Ariz.5th Place – City of Lexington-Fayette County, Ky.Outstanding AchievementCity of Bellevue, Wash.; City of Boston, Mass.; City of Grand Prairie, Texas; City of Los Angeles, Calif., City of Seattle, Wash.; City of Virginia Beach, Va.Project Experience AwardsIn addition to the overall Government Experience Awards, CDG also presents Project Awards (which have a single focus area). Government departments, agencies, and special districts across the country submit nominations describing their digital projects designed to make it easier for residents to interact with government.In total, 41 governments were recognized for their dedication, creativity, and focus on better government. These Project Awards highlight innovative work across cities, counties, states, and special districts, reflecting the commitment of public servants nationwide.View a complete list of award winners here This year’s recognition will come to life at the GovX Summit, a 90-minute virtual gathering on September 25. The event will feature a live panel with representatives from the State of California, Denver, and Wake County, moderated by Haisler, offering attendees a chance to hear firsthand how leading governments are shaping digital services for the future.CDG extends its gratitude to our corporate members for underwriting the 2025 Government Experience Awards, including Accela, Amazon Web Services, Armis, CGI, Cisco, EY, Fortinet, Genesys, Granicus/Carahsoft, HP/AMD, Red Hat, SAP, SHI Public Sector, Smartsheet, Socure, Tanium, Tyler Technologies, UiPath, Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Warshall and Zscaler Public Sector.As part of the quantitative scoring process, CDG also leveraged ScanGov, an open-source evaluation tool that monitors the performance and health of official government websites, mobile platforms, and social media channels.About the Center for Digital GovernmentThe Center for Digital Government (CDG) is a national research and advisory institute focused on technology policy and best practices in state and local government. CDG is a division of e.Republic, the nation’s only media, data and events company focused exclusively on state and local government and education.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.