Pennsylvania’s Tourism Industry Generated Nearly $84 Billion for the Economy and Supported More Than 500,000 Jobs in 2024

Governor Josh Shapiro is committed to driving tourism and economic growth to the Commonwealth and is calling for $65 million in funding in his 2025-26 proposed budget to prepare for America’s 250th birthday next year.

Under the Shapiro Administration’s leadership, Pennsylvania’s tourism industry grew by $7 billion and 30,000 jobs.

Harrisburg, PA – A new report from the Pennsylvania Tourism Office shows the tourism industry in the Commonwealth generated $83.9 billion in economic impact, supported 514,261 jobs, contributed $5 billion in state and local taxes, and welcomed 201.6 million visitors in 2024. Governor Josh Shapiro is committed to boosting the tourism industry to create good jobs, strengthen businesses, and attract people to call Pennsylvania home — and his Administration has committed significant resources and support to growing the industry.

Under the Shapiro Administration, Pennsylvania’s tourism industry grew by $7 billion from 2023 to 2024 ― from $76 billion to nearly $84 billion — resulting in the creation of 30,000 additional jobs across the Commonwealth. The 2024 Economic Impact of Travel and Tourism report provides state, regional, and county level estimates that demonstrate the vital importance of the travel industry to Pennsylvania’s economy.

“Here in Pennsylvania, we have it all — top tier sports and events, award-winning restaurants, incredible hikes and state parks, and the most important historic sites in the country that tell the story of our shared history. More people deserve the chance to come here and experience the magic of Pennsylvania for themselves,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “72 million people live within a four-hour drive of Pennsylvania ― and once you’re here, you’ll find there’s something for every member of the family. Pennsylvania is the Great American Getaway, and my Administration is making tourism a top priority to help us grow small businesses, support our communities, and create real opportunity for more Pennsylvanians.”

“With Governor Josh Shapiro’s focus on reinvesting in tourism and launching the Great American Getaway last year, Pennsylvania has seen an impressive increase in economic impact from this vital industry,” said Anne Ryan, Deputy Secretary for Tourism. “The data showcased in this report indicates that Pennsylvania is outpacing the national average for growth in the tourism sector. The Shapiro Administration continues to recognize the crucial role that tourism plays in Pennsylvania’s economy as we look ahead to an exciting year in 2026.”

Key 2024 highlights of the report include:

201.6 million visitors to the Commonwealth, an increase of nearly 10 million from 2023

to the Commonwealth, an increase of nearly 10 million from 2023 Visitor spending topped $49.9 billion , an increase of 4.2 percent year-over-year

, an increase of 4.2 percent year-over-year $83.9 billion in total economic impact, an increase of nearly $7 billion from 2023

in total economic impact, an increase of nearly $7 billion from 2023 514,261 jobs , supporting 1-in-16 jobs in Pennsylvania — including nearly 133,000 jobs in the food and beverage industry alone

, supporting 1-in-16 jobs in Pennsylvania — including nearly 133,000 jobs in the food and beverage industry alone $5 billion in state and local taxes

In 2024, recreation led spending growth and increased 6.4 percent year-over-year, closely followed by food and beverage purchases which increased 5.5 percent. This spending directly supports small businesses, Main Streets, and the hospitality workforce across the Commonwealth.

Visitor activity, which supports jobs, income, and business sales, generated $10.5 billion in government revenues. State and local taxes alone tallied $5 billion in 2024, an increase of $182 million from 2023.

Overnight visitors increased by 2 percent over the previous year and spending increased by $1.1 billion, with more than 71 million visitors resulting in $30.4 billion in spending. Overnight visitors spent $428 per person, up $9 from 2023; while spending on day trips grew to $19.5 billion.

The international visitor market increased its share to 4.2 percent of tourism demand in 2024; up from 3.9 percent in 2023.

The Economic Impact of Travel and Tourism report is compiled at the Pennsylvania Tourism Office with information provide by Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics Company based in Wayne, with data supplied by Longwoods International.

New VisitPA.com Website Launched

As part of the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to strengthening the tourism industry, the Pennsylvania Tourism Office has also launched a new website that makes it easier than ever for visitors to explore all the Commonwealth has to offer.

In addition to inspirational content, visitors can now easily navigate things to do, food and beverage, events, and seasonally diverse content spanning all 67 counties.

Visitors to the new website can add various state locations to their own personal trip itinerary to further enhance the planning experience of their own Great American Getaway.

Housed within the Department of Community and Economic Development, the Pennsylvania Tourism Office is dedicated to inspiring travel to the Commonwealth.

Looking Ahead to America’s 250th in 2026

As the birthplace of American democracy, Pennsylvania will be front and center next year on July 4, 2026, when America celebrates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia, the birthplace of the nation. Just as Pennsylvania played a crucial role in 1776, we are primed to once again be in the spotlight in 2026 with major events throughout the Commonwealth ― from NCAA’s March Madness men’s basketball tournament, the FIFA World Cup and MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia, to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square and the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

With the focus on Pennsylvania in 2026 and to take advantage of this unique opportunity, Governor Shapiro is calling for $65 million in his 2025-26 proposed budget to prepare for America’s 250th birthday, including:

$2.5 million continuation for America250PA

$15 million in new funding for Regional Event Security

$10 million increase to promote the 250 th celebration

celebration $36.5 million to plan and execute these internationally recognized events in the Tourism Promotion Fund

Plan Your Own Great American Getaway

The Great American Getaway isn’t a single pin on a map — it’s all of Pennsylvania. With nearly 72 million people living within a four-hour drive, thousands of unique experiences are just a weekend away. Stay in-the-know on everything happening in Pennsylvania at visitpa.com or by subscribing to Visit PA’s monthly newsletter. Follow Visit PA on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok for trip-planning inspiration.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

# # #