Voter Information Available for Upcoming City and Town Council Special Elections

PROVIDENCE, RI - Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the RI Department of State Elections Division announced that informational materials for candidates and voters are now available for the upcoming special elections for Providence City Council – Ward 2, North Providence Town Council – District 2, and Charlestown Town Council.

The Providence City Council – Ward 2, North Providence Town Council – District 2, and Charlestown Town Council special primaries will be held on November 4, 2025, if necessary, and the special elections will be held on December 2, 2025. The candidate declaration period will be September 25 – 26, 2025.

Voters are encouraged to be aware of voter registration deadlines as well as mail ballot application deadlines for these special elections. For the special primary elections, the voter registration deadline is October 5, 2025 and the mail ballot application deadline is October 14, 2025. For the December 2, 2025 special elections, the voter registration deadline is November 2, 2025 and the mail ballot application deadline is November 12, 2025. Information about registering to vote as well as applying for a mail ballot, voting early, and voting on Election Day can be found at vote.ri.gov.

Special election dates and information for candidates and voters can be found online at https://vote.sos.ri.gov/Candidates/CandidateCalendar.

###

Información para Votantes Disponible para las Próximas Elecciones Especiales

PROVIDENCE, RI - El secretario de Estado Gregg M. Amore y la División de Elecciones del Departamento de Estado de RI anunciaron que ya se encuentran disponibles los materiales informativos para candidatos y votantes para las próximas elecciones especiales del Distrito Electoral 2 de Providence, Concejo Municipal del Distrito 2 de North Providence y para el Concejo Municipal de Charlestown.

Las elecciones primarias especiales del Distrito Electoral 2 de Providence, del Concejo Municipal del Distrito 2 de North Providence y del Concejo Municipal de Charlestown se realizarán el 4 de noviembre del 2025, de ser necesarias y las elecciones especiales serán el 2 de diciembre del 2025. El período de declaración de candidatos será del 25 al 26 de septiembre del 2025.

Se anima a los votantes a estar al tanto de los plazos de inscripción de votantes, así como los plazos para solicitar votar por correo para estas elecciones especiales. Para las elecciones primarias especiales, la fecha límite para registrarse para votar es el 5 de octubre del 2025 y la fecha límite para solicitar una papeleta de votación por correo es el 14 de octubre del 2025. Para las elecciones especiales del 2 de diciembre del 2025, la fecha límite para registrarse para votar es el 2 de noviembre del 2025 y la fecha límite para solicitar una papeleta de votación por correo es el 12 de noviembre del 2025. En vota.ri.gov encontrará información sobre cómo registrarse para votar, cómo solicitar una papeleta de votación por correo, cómo votar por adelantado y cómo votar en el día de las elecciones.

Las fechas de las elecciones especiales y la información para los candidatos y los votantes se pueden encontrar en línea en https://vote.sos.ri.gov/CandidatesSpanish/CandidateCalendar.

###