WSI Named Top Agency for 2025 by the Web Marketing Association—Nearly 200 Wins and Counting

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a year that saw a record number of entries and intense competition, WSI has once again emerged on top — winning the coveted “Top Agency” honor in the 2025 WebAward Competition from the Web Marketing Association (WMA). This marks the third time WSI has received this prestigious honor and comes as the company celebrates its 30th year in business.

The Top Agency Award is presented to the organization earning the highest score across all entries. In 2025, WSI earned the top spot for its consistently outstanding digital marketing development, securing 12 WebAwards and achieving the highest score among all participating agencies.

This year's wins include:

➡️ 5 Best of Industry Awards

➡️ 2 Outstanding Website Awards

➡️ 5 Standard of Excellence Awards

With these latest wins, WSI’s total number of WebAwards is nearly 200, underscoring the agency’s long-standing track record of delivering performance-driven digital solutions.

“Being named Top Agency again is a powerful validation of the work we’ve done and continue to do for our clients,” said Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI. “This recognition is a testament to the talent of our network, the strength of our partnerships, and the strategic mindset that drives everything we deliver. It’s also a fantastic way to mark our 30th anniversary!”

The Web Marketing Association highlighted the significance of WSI’s achievement.

“The WebAwards recognize outstanding achievement in website development across all industries and regions,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “Earning Top Agency status is no small feat — it means consistently delivering the best work across categories, beating hundreds of entries worldwide. WSI has proven once again that it belongs among the very best.”

Founded in 1995, WSI has helped over 150,000 businesses tackle their digital marketing and AI challenges. Every award-winning project is the result of close collaboration between WSI Consultants, clients, and its global production teams, delivering digital strategies that blend creativity, data, and results.

See the full list of WSI’s award-winning websites — and how your business could be next: https://www.wsiworld.com/blog/wsi-named-top-agency-for-2025-by-web-marketing-association

About WSI

WSI is a global network of digital marketing and AI experts dedicated to helping businesses grow. With three decades of experience and a presence worldwide, WSI leverages cutting-edge technology and AI-driven strategies to drive measurable success. We aim to empower businesses with innovative digital solutions while maintaining a human-centered approach. Our motto, “Embrace Digital. Stay Human,” reflects our mission to unlock a world of possibility for those we serve.

Media Contact

