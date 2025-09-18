New England Aquarium Signs on as ‘Bowtie Sponsor’ of Plymouth Foundation’s Blue Future Conference 2025

The Bill Nye-inspired sponsorship reflects the Aquarium’s leadership in marine innovation & sustainability and a shared commitment to the region’s Blue Economy

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Plymouth Foundation is proud to announce the New England Aquarium has signed on as the official “Bowtie Sponsor” of the Blue Future Conference 2025, taking place on Oct. 16, 2025 at Hotel 1620 in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

The Aquarium’s decision to step forward as the conference’s first-ever lead sponsor reflects its deep commitment to ocean conservation, climate action and advancing opportunities in the Blue Economy. The “Bowtie Sponsor” designation was created for this year’s event as a nod to keynote speaker Bill Nye the Science Guy, whose trademark bowtie symbolizes his decades of work bringing science to the public.

“We’re excited to partner with the Blue Future Conference as its first-ever lead conference sponsor,” said Vikki N. Spruill, President and CEO of the New England Aquarium. “The challenges and opportunities facing our ocean demand bold collaboration. This conference is a vital platform to bring together science, business, and community leaders in Massachusetts to shape a sustainable future for both the Blue Economy and ocean conservation—and we’re proud to help make it possible.”

“Partnering with the New England Aquarium is a natural fit for the Blue Future Conference,” said Stephen Cole, Executive Director of The Plymouth Foundation. “Their commitment to ocean conservation, climate action, and sustainable use of marine resources aligns directly with the goals of our Blue Economy initiatives. Together, we’re advancing conversations and collaborations that will shape a thriving marine economy for generations to come.”

The Blue Future Conference is designed to bring together leaders from science, business, policy, and the community to explore opportunities in the marine economy — from marine technology to climate resilience and sustainability innovation. With the support of the New England Aquarium, this year’s conference will offer an even stronger platform for innovation, education, and action.

For more information about the Blue Future Conference 2025, including speakers, program and how to register, visit https://www.plymouth-ma.biz/conference-2025/.

Conference Sponsors & Partners

In addition to welcoming the New England Aquarium as Blue Future’s Bowtie Sponsor, the Plymouth Foundation is proud to recognize the generous support of these sponsors: Barrett Planning Group, Brett & Ayse Phaneuf, Cape Cod Community College, Cape Cod Five Bank, Massachusetts Marine Trades Association, Massasoit Community College, North Easton Savings Bank, Rockland Trust Bank, and Tiny & Sons Auto Glass. The Foundation is also grateful for the support of Community Partners: Ideaz Ablaze, Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce, Ryan Askew Web Design & Development, See Plymouth, and the Town of Plymouth. Learn more at https://www.plymouth-ma.biz/conference-2025/blue-future-25-sponsors/.

About The Plymouth Foundation

The Plymouth Foundation is a private non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing quality of life in the Plymouth, Massachusetts region through smart economic growth. The Foundation actively supports government and private-sector initiatives to attract, retain, and strengthen employment opportunities and increase the community’s commercial and industrial tax base. Visit https://www.plymouth-ma.biz/ to learn more.

