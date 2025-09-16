TWO FRANDZEL ATTORNEYS NAMED ‘LEADING LITIGATORS IN AMERICA’

Brett McClure Hal Goldflam

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that Shareholders Hal Goldflam and Brett McClure have been recognized in Lawdragon’s 2026 edition of “500 Leading Litigators in America.” The publication selected the attorneys from a record number of nominations utilizing Lawdragon’s rigorous research and selection process.“The outstanding advocates recognized here have made their mark representing clients in their most important courtroom, investigative and administrative battles,” states the publisher. “They have changed the course of industry and individual businesses, shaped our nation and the enforcement of its laws, and continued to uphold the role of the law as a beacon and shared imperative."Hal Goldflam is a veteran trial and appellate attorney who regularly represents banks and other financial institutions, including equipment lessors, in the area of commercial and general business litigation, creditor’s rights, secured transactions, banking law, real estate, fraud and in the defense of lender liability claims. Known for his depth of experience and practical insight, Goldflam has also played a key role in numerous large-scale fraud cases, representing court-appointed receivers in actions brought by the Federal Trade Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission.Brett McClure is an experienced trial lawyer whose practices focuses on resolving the business disputes of his clients, from Fortune 500 companies to start-ups and high net worth individuals. He serves as lead trial counsel in state and federal courts across the nation. Known for his insightful and practice advice, McClure has litigated cases in a broad range of industries, including real estate, banking and technology. has served as lead or co-lead counsel in high-stakes state, federal, and arbitration proceedings, successfully handling cases involving commercial lender liability, real estate disputes, fraud, and trade secret misappropriation. He is particularly known for navigating complex financial and business litigation with precision, delivering results in matters that often involve multi-party claims, sophisticated financial instruments, and significant monetary exposure.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.