U.S. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Size Sets New Record, Projected at USD 3,271.71 million by 2032

The rise in prevalence of chronic diseases among companion animals has emerged as a significant driving force behind the growth of the U.S. market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ U.S. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market by Technology (Clinical Biochemistry, Immunodiagnostics, Hematology, Molecular Diagnostics, Urinalysis, and Others), Applications (Clinical Pathology, Bacteriology, Virology, Parasitology, and Others), Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, and Others), End User (Diagnostics Labs, Point of Care and In-House Testing, Research Institutes and Universities, and Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics) Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032″. According to the report, the U.S. companion animal diagnostics market was valued at USD 1,491.11 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3,271.71 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2032.𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡The U.S. companion animal diagnostic market has experienced significant growth due to a surge in pet ownership in U.S. This surge in pet ownership, driven by factors such as evolving societal dynamics and increased understanding of the emotional and health benefits of pet companionship, has led to a substantial increase in the demand for advanced diagnostic services tailored to detect, monitor, and manage the growing spectrum of chronic diseases affecting companion animals. Furthermore, technological advancement in pet diagnosis and rise in number of insured pets is expected to significantly contribute in market growth.𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• Alfa Wassermann, Inc.• AnimalBiome• Biomerieux SA• BioNote Inc.• Bio-Rad Laboratories• Creative Diagnostics• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation• Heska Corporation• Idexx Laboratories Inc• Indical Bioscience GmbH• Innovative Diagnostics• Neogen Corporation,• Randox Laboratories Ltd.• Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co. Ltd• Thermo Fisher Scientific• Virbac• Zoetis Inc.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A22544 The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.𝐔.𝐒. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧Based on technology, the clinical biochemistry segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for one third of the U.S. companion animal diagnostic market revenue, owing to the ability of clinical biochemistry technology to test for wide array of diseases in companion animals.Based on applications, the clinical pathology segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one third of the U.S. companion animal diagnostic market revenue. This is attributed to the rise in incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer and other.Based on animal type, the dog segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the U.S. companion animal diagnostic market revenue. This is attributed to high adoption of dogs at companion animal in U.S.Based on end user, the diagnostics labs segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one third of the U.S. companion animal diagnostic market revenue. 