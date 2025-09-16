WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at 40.4% CAGR | Metaverse Market Reach USD 1,237 Billion by 2030 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global metaverse market size was valued at USD 41.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 1,237.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 40.4% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 289 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16423 Driving FactorsRise in popularity of cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) drives the global metaverse market. On the other hand, complex security and privacy challenges on the metaverse platform restrain the growth to some extent. However, a positive drive toward decentralized network technology is projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.Market SegmentationThe metaverse industry is segmented on the basis of component, technology, application, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the market is divided into hardware, software, and service. Depending on technology, it is classified into blockchain, virtual reality & augmented reality, mixed reality, and others. On the basis of application, it is segmented into gaming, online shopping, content creation & social media, events & conference, digital marketing, testing & inspection, and others. By industry vertical, it is divided into BFSI, retail, media and entertainment, education, aerospace & defense, automotive, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe key market players analyzed in the global metaverse industry report include ByteDance Ltd, Facebook, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nextech AR Solutions Inc., Unity Technologies, NVIDIA Corporation, Roblox Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Shenzhen Zqgame Co., Ltd, and Tencent. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A16423 Based on region, the market across North America held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 42.5% throughout the forecast period.Based on application, the gaming segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global market. The content creation and social media segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 43.7% from 2021 to 2030.Depending on technology, the virtual reality and augmented reality segment dominated the metaverse market share in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to growing demand for virtual reality (VR) / augmented reality (AR) based services. However, the mixed reality segment is expected to witness highest growth in the upcoming years, owing to the rise in popularity of mixed reality games and social platforms.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report ( 289 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/metaverse-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● Increase in work from home culture and social distancing norms initiated in the COVID-19 lockdowns aided in promoting demand for metaverse platforms throughout the period, which positively impacted the market.● This trend is most likely to continue post pandemic as well.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. 