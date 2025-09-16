The global liver disease treatment market is forecasted to achieve $36.45 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%

PORTLAND, HI, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liver Disease Treatment Market GrowthThe global liver disease treatment market size was valued at $20,673.70 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $36,455.70 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.The growth of the global liver disease treatment market is attributed to increase in prevalence of liver diseases, rise in drug discovery and research, development activities for safe and effective therapies. Moreover, increase in alcohol consumption, obesity and rise in healthcare expenditure is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast yearsDrivers, restraints, and opportunitiesIncrease in incidence of liver diseases, surge in government and non-government awareness program, and surge in geriatric population coupled with rise in alcohol consumption and poor dietary habits have boosted the growth of the global liver disease treatment market. However, strict regulatory approvals related to liver diseases treatment drugs and vaccines and resistance to antiviral drugs used in treatment of hepatitis B and C hamper the market growth. On the contrary, presence of strong pipeline products is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/388 Liver Disease Treatment Market SegmentationLiver is one of the most important organs in the human body, since it eliminates unwanted substances from the blood, regulates chemical levels in the body, and stores nutrients for all cellular and biological activity. The phrase “liver disease” refers to a wide range of issues that cause the liver to fail to perform its primary function. Hepatitis, cirrhosis, liver cancer, and liver abscess are examples of liver diseases.The antiviral drugs segment held the lion’s shareBy treatment type, the antiviral drugs segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global liver disease treatment market, due to rise in prevalence of virus infected liver diseases and availability of branded and generic drugs. However, the immunosuppressants segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, owing to rise in autoimmune diseases and increase in liver transplants.Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/388 The cancer segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2030By end user, the cancer segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, due to rise in alcohol consumption, obesity, and hepatitis cases. However, the hepatitis segment held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global liver disease treatment market, owing to rise in the number of hepatitis cases across the globe.North America held the largest shareBy region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, due to rise in geriatric population, adoption of advanced technologies, robust R&D infrastructure for life science researchers, and improved liver disease treatment. However, the global liver disease treatment market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, owing to rise in liver diseases, increase in public-private investments, and government support for pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D.Major market players:AbbVie Inc.Astellas Pharma Inc.Abbott LaboratoriesEli Lilly and CompanyBristol Myers SquibbEmergent BioSolutions (Cangene bioPharma)F. Hoffman-LA RocheMerck & Co., Inc. (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.)Gilead Sciences, Inc.Viatris Inc.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

