EMBank Launches Faster Global Payments with Visa

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- European Merchant Bank (EMBank) has joined Visa B2B Connect, a cutting-edge international payment network within Visa Direct. This collaboration enables EMBank to offer its clients industry-leading speed, robust security and complete transparency for high-value cross-border payments.Visa B2B Connect is a bank-to-bank network which facilitates direct payments between banks, circumventing the delays associated with traditional intermediaries. EMBank's specific integration into this global platform provides businesses with access to 18 major currencies and full transaction visibility through a single, secure connection."We are pleased to be working with a global industry leader like Visa," said Sarp Demiray, CEO of EMBank. "This collaboration is an acknowledgement of EMBank's growth in the financial technology sector. It is also a significant step towards providing our clients with best-in-class international payment services.""Global businesses expect their banking partners to provide modern and secure financial infrastructure that is seamless and efficient," Demiray continued. "Visa B2B Connect is one key component of this architecture for us. This initiative is perfectly aligned with EMBank's vision to deliver trusted and efficient digital financial services to SMEs with global ambitions."What does it mean for EMBank clients?For EMBank clients, joining Visa B2B Connect provides a faster, safer and more transparent way to manage high-value cross-border payments. Through Visa B2B Connect, businesses now have access to 21 currencies and can make payments directly to beneficiary banks globally. This process allows them to avoid intermediary holds or delays and enables better cash flow management.Fees and foreign exchange rates are disclosed upfront, ensuring predictable costs and settlement times. Tokenised identities enhance security, while real-time tracking and messaging provide full visibility throughout the transaction lifecycle.“Traditional correspondent banking systems are often slow and opaque. Visa B2B Connect is designed to overcome these challenges,” added Mr. Demiray. “By removing intermediaries, our clients benefit from faster, more cost-effective transfers and stronger control over international payments.”Patrik Havander, Head of Visa Direct Nordic & Baltics, Visa Europe, said, “It’s fantastic to have such innovative and forward-thinking partners such as EMBank working alongside Visa Direct. It’s essential that high-value cross-border payments are secure, seamless and scalable, and this is where Visa can provide best-in-class services to power the future of global money movement.”The new service is now available via the Non-EUR Payments module in EMBank Online. Corporate clients with payment limits can begin using the service immediately, while others can contact their EMBank representative to activate it.

