KFSHRC Wins Patient Experience Medal for Advancing Quality Care in 2024

Saudi Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel presented King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre KFSHRC Riyadh with the Patient Experience Medal from the Ada’a Health Program, recognizing the hospital’s pioneering initiatives that have transformed patient care.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health, Fahad Al-Jalajel, presented King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) with the Patient Experience Medal from the Ada’a Health Program. The medal recognizes KFSHRC’s pioneering initiatives that have driven a meaningful transformation in patient experience. The medal was received by Dr. Abdulaziz Alrashed, Chief Medical Officer.KFSHRC has achieved groundbreaking milestones that have transformed the patient experience, including treating the first patient with locally manufactured CAR-T cells, performing the world’s first fully robotic heart transplant, and ending a young man’s struggle with type 1 diabetes through the region’s first robotic pancreas transplant.The hospital has also elevated the patient journey by introducing innovative digital solutions for appointment management and leveraging artificial intelligence to improve patient flow in emergency departments and outpatient clinics—significantly reducing waiting times.The Ada’a Health Medal is designed to raise the quality of healthcare services by measuring performance and driving improvement projects across all facilities under its scope. Its assessment is based on rigorous criteria, including national performance indicators, verified data, operational model reviews, sustainability and innovation measures, and on-site evaluations.This recognition underscores KFSHRC’s commitment to delivering an outstanding patient experience and a more human-centered, efficient care journey—supporting Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of building an advanced healthcare sector that puts patients first.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. It was included in the world's best 250 hospitals and in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.