Vinyl Ester Market 2025 | Growth Drivers, Key Players & Investment Opportunities

Vinyl ester Market, by Type

Brominated fire retardant is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.2% through 2030, driven by increasing applications across industries.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global vinyl ester market is poised for strong growth, driven by increasing demand for flue gas desulfurization (FGD) installations and rising adoption in corrosion-resistant pipes and storage tanks.According to the report, the global vinyl ester market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $2.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14193 Key Growth Drivers- Rising demand for FGD systems: Stricter regulations on air pollution are boosting the installation of FGD units, where vinyl ester is widely used.- Corrosion resistance advantage: Increasing applications in pipes and tanks due to their durability and cost efficiency.- Opportunities from environmental regulations: Implementation of stringent global standards creates new growth avenues.However, challenges such as shortage of skilled labor and the lack of standardization continue to restrict market expansion.Segment Insights:-By Type:- Bisphenol A Diglycidyl Ether (DGEBA) dominated in 2020, accounting for over half of the market share, thanks to its superior performance and corrosion resistance.- Brominated fire retardant is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.2% through 2030, driven by increasing applications across industries.By Application:- Pipes & Tanks held the largest share in 2020, contributing nearly 50% of the global market, due to reduced long-term maintenance and operating costs.- Pulp & Paper is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5%, as the industry relies on vinyl ester-based FRP pipes to withstand harsh chemical processing environments.Regional Analysis:- Asia-Pacific (led by China) held the largest share in 2020, driven by demand in water & wastewater treatment, chemical, pharmaceutical, food processing, and transportation industries.- Europe and North America followed, maintaining significant market presence.- LAMEA region is forecast to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.7%, fueled by rapid economic development and industrial expansion.Leading Market Players:- AOC, LLC- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.- DIC CORPORATION- INEOS- Interplastic Corporation- Polynt- Reichhold LLC 2- SHOWA DENKO K.K.- Sino Polymer Co., Ltd.- Swancor𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vinyl-ester-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.