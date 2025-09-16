Advanced composites Market 2025 Innovation, Research Investments & Growth Drivers

Advanced composites Market, by Product Type

The global advanced composites market is witnessing robust growth, fueled by rising demand for carbon fiber and S-glass fiber composites in aerospace & defense, expanding applications in end-use industries, and rapid industrialization in emerging economies.According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $34.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $88.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2022–2031.

Key Growth Drivers- Increasing adoption of carbon fiber composites in aerospace, defense, and industrial applications.- Expanding use of thermoplastic composites across industries due to superior thermal resistance, stability, and electrical insulation properties.- Industrial growth in Asia-Pacific and rising automotive sales worldwide.- New technological advancements in wind energy applications.Market Insights:-By Product Type- Carbon Fiber – Held nearly 60% market share in 2021, expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.3%. Renowned for corrosion resistance, heat tolerance, and durability, especially in aerospace applications.By Resin Type- Thermoplastics – Accounted for almost three-fifths of revenue in 2021, with the fastest projected CAGR of 10.3%. Their versatility makes them indispensable across multiple industries.By End-Use Industry- Aerospace & Defense – Dominated with 60% share in 2021, anticipated to retain leadership with a 10.5% CAGR by 2031, driven by growing integration of composites in next-gen aircraft.Regional Outlook- Asia-Pacific – Largest market in 2021, contributing ~40% of global revenue, driven by strong aerospace and automotive growth in China, India, and Japan.- North America – Expected to grow at the fastest CAGR (10.3%), backed by expanding automotive, aerospace, and wind energy sectors.Key Players:-Leading companies driving innovation and market expansion include:- Hexcel Corporation- Owens Corning- Huntsman International LLC- Solvay- Toray Industries, Inc.- DuPont- SGL Carbon- TEIJIN Limited- Momentive- ST Advanced CompositesThese players focus on product innovation, collaborations, geographical expansion, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position.

About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

