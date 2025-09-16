Global Road Safety Market to Hit $11.71B by 2032 at 12.4% CAGR

Several countries and towns, from Europe to Asia to Latin America, are currently using similar strategies to increase road safety.

Driven by rising road fatalities, government initiatives, and AI-powered safety technologies, the road safety market stands at the edge of transforming mobility and redefining urban resilience.” — Dharti Raut

WILMINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Road Safety Market size was valued at USD 4.59 Billion in 2024 and the total Road Safety revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 11.71 Billion.Global Road Safety Transformation: Will Smart Infrastructure and Automated Enforcement Unlock Safer, Smarter Cities?The global road safety landscape is undergoing a radical shift as ADAS, AI-driven analytics, smart road infrastructure, and automated enforcement systems gain momentum. With governments pushing initiatives like Vision Zero and Road to Zero, the question arises, could these innovations finally curb rising fatalities, redefine urban mobility, and unlock safer, smarter cities worldwide?Could Smart Technologies and ‘Road to Zero’ Finally Halt 1.2 million Annual Road Deaths?Over 1.2 million lives are lost on roads annually, yet emerging technologies and initiatives like “Road to Zero” promise a radical transformation. Could advance safety systems not only save lives but also boost GDP in major markets?𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/114563/ Can Innovative Technologies Overcome Global Road Safety Challenges Amid Infrastructure and Funding Gaps?Despite rapid advancements in ADAS and automated vehicles, poor infrastructure, unclear traffic systems, and limited emergency facilities continue to hamper road safety. Can innovative solutions overcome funding and resource constraints to revolutionize global road protection?Are ADAS, Automated Vehicles, and Smart Roads Set to Redefine Urban Mobility and Transform Global Road Safety?The rise of ADAS, automated vehicles, and smart road infrastructure is reshaping road safety. Could these innovations not only prevent accidents but also redefine urban mobility, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for governments, automakers, and technology providers worldwide?Can Advanced Enforcement Technologies and Services Revolutionize Global Traffic Safety and Urban Mobility?The global road safety ecosystem is rapidly evolving with advanced solutions like Red Light and Speed Enforcement, ANPR/ALPR systems, and real-time Incident Detection and Response. Could these technologies, coupled with professional and managed services, finally revolutionize traffic enforcement, prevent accidents, and redefine urban mobility across cities worldwide?From Connected Vehicles to Predictive Analytics: Which Road Safety Trends Will Define the Next Decade?AI and predictive analytics promise to foresee accidents before they occur, could this shift road safety from reactive responses to proactive prevention?Global initiatives like Vision Zero 2050 are accelerating intelligent enforcement adoption, but will they achieve accident-free roads sooner than expected?Connected vehicles and ADAS are redefining mobility, could their integration finally unlock the vision of truly accident-free smart cities worldwide?Are Sensys Gatso and Verra Mobility Quietly Engineering the Next Big Shift in Global Road Safety?In January 2025, Sensys Gatso completed the development phase of a SEK 850 million (Sweden) traffic safety system order with its FLUX enforcement platform, approved by the Swedish Transport Administration in January 2025.Verra Mobility was selected in March 2025 by NYC DOT to manage New York City’s automated enforcement camera safety programs (red-light, speed, bus-lane, and weight enforcement) under a new expected five-year contract.Verra Mobility in August 2024 partnered with Xtract to provide near-real-time incident detection & management for fleets using connected vehicle data.Global Road Safety Divide: How U.S. Fatalities and Europe’s €60M Savings Highlight Contrasting Paths to Safer RoadsNorth America leads the road safety market with strong tech adoption, startups, and demand for enforcement systems. Yet, 95% of U.S. traffic fatalities 38,680 deaths, highlight urgency. Rising crashes across urban roads and vulnerable groups push regulatory reviews, while automated speed cameras in 150+ cities drive adoption and safety innovation.Europe is reshaping mobility with bold road safety investments, as cities allocate €5 million annually to halve fatalities and injuries. By leveraging smart budget reallocation, these initiatives promise €60 million annual savings, proving safety innovation fuels both lives saved and economic resilience.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚, 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐧𝐨𝐰 : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/114563/ Road Safety Market, Key Players:Sensys Gatso GroupRedflex HoldingsVerra MobilityIDEMIAFLIR SystemsMotorola SolutionsSWARCOInformation Engineering Group Inc.Cubic CorporationSiemensConduentVITRONICKriaLaser TechnologyOptotrafficSyntellTraffic Management TechnologiesAABMATICAClearview IntelligenceDahua TechnologyTruveloTrifoilContinental AGRelated Reports:North America Road Safety Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/north-america-road-safety-market/7289/ Asia Pacific Road Safety Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/asia-pacific-road-safety-market/7261/ About Us :Maximize Market Research is one of the fastest-growing market research and business consulting firms serving clients globally. Our revenue impact and focused growth-driven research initiatives make us a proud partner of majority of the Fortune 500 companies. We have a diversified portfolio and serve a variety of industries such as IT & telecom, chemical, food & beverage, aerospace & defense, healthcare and others.Contact Us :MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.2nd Floor, Navale IT park Phase 3,Pune Banglore Highway, NarhePune, Maharashtra 411041, India.+91 9607365656

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.