Locally Owned Remodeler Expands Trusted Home Services Across Iowa

URBANDALE, IA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A long-established, family-operated remodeling company continues to expand its reach, delivering comprehensive services that reflect its commitment to both quality and community. Founded by Iowa native Rob Nevitt and operated with his son Kyle, the business represents more than 23 years of expertise in residential and commercial improvement.The company offers a full spectrum of remodeling solutions, including window replacement , doors, roofing, siding, bath renovations, & storm damage restoration . Every service is designed to enhance energy efficiency, structural durability, and long-term property value while meeting the distinct needs of each client.Nevitt’s lifelong ties to Perry, IA, and his family’s active involvement in the business provide a foundation for trust and accountability. Customers benefit from competitive, upfront pricing without inflated costs or promotional gimmicks, as well as the assurance that each project will be handled with care.“Our family has always believed that strong relationships are built on honest information and quality results,” said Nevitt. “That is the promise we extend to every homeowner who chooses us for their remodeling needs.”About the Company:Clear Choice Exteriors and Bath Remodel is a family-operated remodeling firm based in Iowa. With services spanning window replacement, bath makeovers , roofing, siding, doors, and storm repair, the company combines skilled craftsmanship with a focus on transparency and customer trust. Its mission is to deliver long-lasting improvements without compromising integrity.Company Name: Clear Choice Exteriors and Bath RemodelCity: UrbandaleState: IowaZip code: 50322Phone: (515) 277-6256

