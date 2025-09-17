Noise Mitigation System Market Forecasted to Achieve US $53.38 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Noise Mitigation System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Noise Mitigation System Market In 2025?

The market size of the noise mitigation system has seen a robust growth in the past few years. It is set to increase from $39.5 billion in 2024 to $41.62 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 5.4%. Factors such as strict noise laws and standards, development of urbanization and infrastructure, expansion in transportation and aviation sectors, rise in industrial activities, and awareness about workplace noise risks have contributed to its growth in the historical period.

Over the coming years, a substantial upswing is anticipated in the noise mitigation system market size, which is anticipated to hit $53.38 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.4%. The surge within this period is projected to result from factors such as the impact of noise pollution on public health, increasing use of noise mitigation techniques in building projects, heightened concerns over environmental noise, expansion of renewable energy infrastructure and application of noise mitigation in places of entertainment. The period is also expected to see key trends like advancements in noise control technology, the creation of novel noise barrier materials, implementation of the Internet of Things for noise management in real-time, the uptake of green roofs and living walls as noise reduction strategies and the application of artificial intelligence in noise monitoring.

Download a free sample of the noise mitigation system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=12720&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Noise Mitigation System Market?

The increase in demand from the construction industry is anticipated to boost the expansion of the noise mitigation system market. Construction involves the assembly of buildings, infrastructure, and other types of structures. In this sector, noise mitigation systems hold a critical position as they are widely employed to lessen the noise's effect on the neighboring environment. An all-inclusive noise mitigation strategy incorporates sound-dampening solutions along with enhanced work methods to curb the impact of construction noise. As an example, in February 2024, Eurostat, a government agency based in Luxembourg, reported a 0.1% and 0.2% rise in the average yearly building production in the EU and the euro zone respectively, when compared to 2022. Hence, the rising demand from the construction industry is propelling the expansion of the noise mitigation system market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Noise Mitigation System Industry?

Major players in the Noise Mitigation System include:

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

• Honeywell International Inc.

• 3M

• Owens Corning

• Harman International Industries Inc.

• N.V. Bekaert S.A.

• Rockwool AS

• Knauf Insulation

• Forbo Flooring Systems

• Pyrotek Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Noise Mitigation System Market?

The rise in technological innovations is emerging as a crucial trend in the noise mitigation system market. To maintain their market dominance, leading companies in this sector are employing contemporary technology. For example, in May 2023, Intetics Inc., a software development firm based in the US, introduced a novel spatial active noise cancellation (ANC) system specially designed for rotating devices. This superior system facilitates manufacturing specialists in establishing a quiet and serene ambiance, thereby improving employee welfare and productivity by alleviating noise-related detriments such as hearing loss, insomnia, and tension. Intetics' cutting-edge noise cancellation system effectively mitigates noise from rotating devices. Active noise suppression methods are proven effective in the reduction of harmonic noise, the common hum-like sound produced by rotating machines. The efficacy of Intetics' noise reduction system has been rigorously authenticated on several objects with rotating components, exhibiting a significant reduction of up to 20 dB in the primary harmonic frequency around 200 Hz.

What Segments Are Covered In The Noise Mitigation System Market Report?

The noise mitigation system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Acoustic Tiles, Acoustic Surface, Sound Barrier Walls, Baffles, Others Product Types

2) By Material: Fiberglass, Wood, Plastic sheets, Concrete, Other Materials

3) By Application: Residential, Industrial, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Acoustic Tiles: Ceiling Tiles, Wall Panels

2) By Acoustic Surface: Acoustic Coatings, Sound Absorbing Fabrics

3) By Sound Barrier Walls: Precast Concrete Walls, Wooden Sound Barriers

4) By Baffles: Ceiling Baffles, Wall Baffles

5) By Other Product Types: Sound Curtains, Noise Barriers, Vibration Isolation Products

View the full noise mitigation system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/noise-mitigation-system-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Noise Mitigation System Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the market for the noise mitigation system with a projection of significant growth. The market report for the noise mitigation system included regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Noise Mitigation System Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Noise Suppression Components Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/noise-suppression-components-global-market-report

Noise Vibration Harshness Testing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/noise-vibration-harshness-testing-global-market-report

Industrial Noise Control Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-noise-control-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.