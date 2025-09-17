Commercial And Institutional Land Planning And Development Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Commercial And Institutional Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast By 2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Commercial And Institutional Land Planning And Development Market?

In recent years, the market size of commercial and institutional land planning and development has experienced significant growth. The market, which was valued at $29.2 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $31.25 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This growth during the historical period can be linked to factors such as urbanization trends, population expansion and migration, initiatives taken for economic development, zoning and regulatory structures, and corporate growth tactics.

The market size for commercial and institutional land planning and development is predicted to experience robust expansion in the coming years. The market is anticipated to reach $42.06 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This growth during the forecasted period can be linked to various factors like sustainability and green development, technological and infrastructural advancements, the shift towards mixed-use developments, planning for climate resilience, and public-private collaborations. Key trends during the prediction period will involve the implementation of inclusive design, initiatives for urban regeneration, merging of green spaces, focus on resilient infrastructure, and community-focused design involving stakeholder engagement.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Commercial And Institutional Land Planning And Development Market?

The commercial and institutional land planning and development market is projected to expand, spurred by rising construction activities. This business sphere centers on the design, development, and building of structures such as industrial, commercial, and residential buildings using construction materials. As construction activities increase, the necessity for land planning and development grows to ensure optimal utilization of land spaces. To illustrate, in August 2024, the Office for National Statistics in the UK reported that total new construction orders surged by 16.5% to £1,771 million ($2,224 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to the first quarter. This noticeable growth was mainly attributed to new private commercial projects and infrastructure work, showing increases of £503 million ($637 million) or 15.1%, and £389 million ($490 million) or 23.4%, respectively. Consequently, the rising demand for construction not only stimulates the industry but also fuels the growth of the cobblestone market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Commercial And Institutional Land Planning And Development Market?

Major players in the Commercial And Institutional Land Planning And Development include:

• Daniel Corporation

• Halpern Enterprises Inc.

• Holder Properties Inc.

• Jacoby Development Inc.

• Bolis Properties LLC.

• Crown Holdings Group

• Merlin Land Planning and Development Ltd.

• Fuehrer Associates Ltd.

• Founthill Ltd.

• JIG - Planning & Development Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Commercial And Institutional Land Planning And Development Market?

The trend of forming strategic alliances is gaining traction within the commercial and institutional land planning and development sector. To secure larger land deals and effectively manage costs, major players in this market are prioritizing partnership collaborations. Take, for example, GTIS Partners, a real estate investment firm based in the US, who in August 2022, teamed up with Collett Industrial, an American industrial land development firm. Their joint venture was focused on acquiring and developing two projects with a total investment of $140 million within the Greenville-Spartanburg MSA. Included in these projects is the Willimon Business Park, which has secured long-term contracts or letters of intent for approximately 520,000 square feet of space. The GSP projects are adjacent to each other in the same opportunity zone on the east side of the South Carolina Technology & Aviation Center and are set to offer nearly 1.2 million square feet of industrial space upon completion. The SCTAC hosts close to 110 companies, making it one of the most significant business parks in South Carolina.

What Segments Are Covered In The Commercial And Institutional Land Planning And Development Market Report?

The commercial and institutional land planning and development market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Industrial, Commercial, Residential

2) By Ownership: Chained, Standalone

3) By Application: Business, Construction, Services, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Industrial: Manufacturing Facilities, Warehousing And Distribution Centers, Industrial Parks

2) By Commercial: Retail Developments, Office Buildings, Hospitality

3) By Residential: Single-Family Homes, Multi-Family Housing, Mixed-Use Developments

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Commercial And Institutional Land Planning And Development Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the market in commercial and institutional land planning and development and is expected to continue its growth. The market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

