AHA supports bill expanding in-network providers within MA plans 

The AHA Sept. 15 expressed support for the Ensuring Access to Essential Providers Act, legislation that would require Medicare Advantage plans to cover services provided by certain essential community providers, including different types of hospitals that the plans must negotiate with to include in their network. The bill would increase the number of in-network providers within MA plans. 

