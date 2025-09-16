In-Game Advertising Market Size to Reach $17.6 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 11%

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " In-Game Advertising Market by Type (Static Ads, Dynamic Ads, Advergaming), by Device Type (PC/Laptop, Smartphone/Tablet): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". As per the report, the global in-game advertising industry was pegged at $6.8 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $17.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2030.Drivers, restraints, and opportunitiesRise in interest in social and mobile gaming and increase in global internet penetration have boosted the growth of the global in-game advertising market. However, these in-game ads district users from the game, which hampers the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in technology and potential in the developing countries would open new opportunities in the future.Download Report Sample (176 Pages PDF with Insights) at:Covid-19 scenario:The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted digital advertising as business owners had to reconsider their marketing strategies and decide whether it is the best time to run online ads.However, during the pandemic, people spent more time on internet gaming, which opened new opportunities for the market.The static ads segment dominated the marketBy type, the static ads segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global in-game advertising market. However, the dynamic ads segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2030, as companies use dynamic ads to target audience to boost sales.The PC/laptop segment held the largest shareBy device type, the PC/laptop segment dominated the market in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global in-game advertising market. However, the smartphone/tablet segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period, owing to surge in penetration of smartphones/tablets and the internet.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16915 North America held the lion's shareBy region, the global in-game advertising industry across North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the market, due to presence of major market players in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, owing to increase in internet penetration in the region.Major market playersAlphabet Inc.Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd.Blizzard Entertainment Inc.Electronic Arts Inc.MediaSpike Inc.ironSource Ltd.Motive Interactive Inc.Playwire LLCRapidFire Inc.WPP Plc.Browse More Trending Reports :Business Process Management MarketOnline Recruitment Software MarketVideo on Demand MarketTravel Technology MarketMaster Data Management MarketInfluencer Marketing MarketCyber Warfare MarketAbout Us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

