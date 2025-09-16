Red Rice Market to Surge to $4,110.9 Million by 2030 As Revealed In New Report

Rise in demand for high fiber and nutrient-rich rice products and surge in trend of rice exports by Asian-Pacific countries drive the growth of the market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red rice market size was estimated at $2.91 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $4.11 billion by 2030, and registering with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in demand for high fiber and nutrient-rich rice products and surge in trend of rice exports by Asian-Pacific countries drive the growth of the global coiled tubing market. On the other hand, the fact that excessive consumption of red rice results in gastrointestinal problems restrains the growth to some extent. However, surge in use of red rice in the cosmetics sector is expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14165 The Red Rice market is expected to witness significant growth due to surge in instances of AIDS/HIV and STIs and use of social marketing to promote products.The demand for red rice is increasing among consumers, as it is a rich source of fibers, which offer many health benefits such as it lowers cholesterol, promotes fullness, prevents the formation of blood clots, and improves digestive health, thus creating a lucrative opportunity for the expansion of the global red rice market. Furthermore, increase in efforts by major players in packaging attracts a large consumer base. In addition, innovation in planting & cultivation of rice globally gives higher yield and is proven to be more efficient than the traditional methods, thereby aiding the production of red rice and protecting the environment from the excessive use of chemicals, insecticides, and pesticides in agriculture.Companies are focusing on diversification of their business and positioning their products in a right manner to get the target market. They are introducing products that are healthy and obtained from rice. Red rice is widely consumed as a traditional food in Europe. A key element expected to boost the global market's growth is the growing number of government rules and requirements linked to the safety and quality of food grains around the world.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/red-rice-market/purchase-options The red rice market segmented into product type, nature, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the red rice market report is categorized into Rakthashali, Thai Red Cargo rice, Bhutanese red rice, and others. By nature, it is segregated into conventional and organic. According to distribution channel, it is divided into supermarket & hypermarket, municipal corporation stores, convenience stores, specialty store, online stores & others. The market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on region, the market across Europe, followed by LAMEA and North America, contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global red rice industry , and is estimated to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. Growing popularity of red rice and its ability of curing serious ailments in people have boosted the growth of the segment. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. China and Japan are specialized in red rice products which they use for their traditional medicinal purposes. This factor drives the market growth in the region.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14165 Key players in the industry-Urmatt Ltd.Ceylon PureLundberg Family FarmWoodland Foods, Inc.Lotus Foods, Inc.The Kruger Co.Mars, IncFabrar Liberia, Inc.Wuhan Jiacheng Biotechnology Co. Ltd.Riviana Foods, Inc.Trending Reports:Plant-based Milk Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plant-based-milk-market-A06620 Soft Serve Ice Cream Machines Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/soft-serve-ice-cream-machines-market-A31660 Rice Starch Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rice-starch-market-A15106

