Building Insulation Materials Market to Reach USD $31.23 Billion by 2029 at 4.2 CAGR

Building Insulation Materials Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Building Insulation Materials Market?

The market size of building insulation materials has seen slight growth in the recent past. Expectations are for an increase from $26.06 billion in 2024 to about $26.51 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7%. Factors contributing to the historic development include the expansion of emerging markets, a surge in the demand for energy-efficient buildings, a stronger focus on sustainability, and accelerated industrialization.

Anticipations are for the building insulation materials market to experience consistent expansion in the upcoming years, escalating to a value of $31.23 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. Factors such as escalating construction activities, burgeoning urbanization and enhanced disposable income are expected to fuel growth in the forecast period. The same period is also likely to witness significant trends such as emphasizing greener insulation materials, innovative product evolution and novel product solution development, integration of cutting-edge technologies and advanced product resolutions, fortifying financial strength through collaborations and acquisitions, and broadening plant capabilities to satiate the surge in demand.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Building Insulation Materials Global Market Growth?

The advancement in construction activities is slated to spur the expansion of the building insulation materials market. This refers to any necessary action for the construction, assembly, alteration, dismantling, or fitting of buildings or structures. Due to fast-paced urbanization and industrialization, such activities have witnessed a significant boost. These activities, in turn, are generating an extensive demand for insulation materials required for erecting residential and commercial structures, as insulation is an energy-saving tactic that decreases excessive heat in hot climates and minimizes heat loss in buildings situated in colder climates. For example, the Office of National Statistics, a statistics body based in the UK, reported in November 2023 that the total output for new construction projects escalated by 15.8%, hitting a unique milestone with a value of £132,989 million in 2023. Additionally, in 2022, total new work rose by £18,161 million, private sector growth being at 16.8%, and public sector growth stood at 13.1%. Hence, increased building and construction activities globally will act as a catalyst for the growth of the thermoplastic elastomer market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Building Insulation Materials Market?

Major players in the Building Insulation Materials include:

• Owens Corning

• Rockwool International A/S

• Knauf Gips KG

• Saint-Gobain S.A.

• BASF SE

• Dow Inc

• Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

• Huntsman Corporation

• Covestro AG

• DuPont de Nemours Inc

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Building Insulation Materials Market?

Technological advancements are becoming a leading trend in the building insulation materials market, gaining significant traction. Key market players are focusing on introducing innovative technologies to maintain their standing in the market. For instance, in March 2023, Atlas Roofing Corporation, an American building materials manufacturer, introduced EnergyShield XR, an innovative polyiso insulation product tailored for continuous insulation applications. The product offers superior thermal performance, moisture resistance, and durability courtesy of its closed-cell foam core. The product is designed to improve energy efficiency in buildings by reducing heat transfer, which makes it ideal for both residential and commercial constructions. The lightweight of the product makes for easy handling and installation, leading to quicker project turnarounds and enduring insulation solutions that comply with current building codes and standards.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Building Insulation Materials Market Report?

The building insulation materials market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material: Fiberglass, Mineral Wool, Expanded Polystyrene, Extruded Polystyrene, Cellulose, Other Materials

2) By Insulation: Bulk, Reflective

3) By Application: Wall Insulation, Underfloor Insulation, Ceiling Or Roof Insulation, Window Insulation, Other Applications

4) By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Fiberglass: Batts And Rolls, Loose-Fill, Blown-In Fiberglass

2) By Mineral Wool: Stone Wool, Slag Wool

3) By Expanded Polystyrene (EPS): Molded EPS Panels, Loose-Fill EPS Beads

4) By Extruded Polystyrene (XPS): Rigid Foam Board, Sheathing Panels

5) By Cellulose: Loose-Fill Cellulose, Dense-Packed Cellulose, Wet-Spray Cellulose

6) By Other Materials: Polyurethane Foam, Reflective Insulation, Cotton Or Denim Insulation, Aerogel

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Building Insulation Materials Industry?

In 2024, North America held the top spot in the market for building insulation materials. It is predicted that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report on the building insulation materials market encompasses regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

