The Social Lemon Acquires Former Social Chain/Media Chain Media Brands with 7.5 Million Followers

The Social Lemon secures former Social Chain/Media Chain properties in private acquisition, marking a return to founder Dean Lemon’s early media roots.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Social Lemon is pleased to announce the acquisition of two leading media brands, Music Life and The Life . Previously owned by Social Chain/Media Chain, the agency founded and sold by entrepreneur and Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett, these acquisitions bring a combined 7.5 million followers across platforms into The Social Lemon’s expanding network.The deal, completed for an undisclosed amount, represents a significant milestone for The Social Lemon as it strengthens its portfolio of media assets while enhancing its ability to support creators with expanded reach and influence. Both Music Life and The Life are well-established in digital publishing, with audiences that span music enthusiasts and lifestyle communities worldwide.For Dean Lemon, founder of The Social Lemon, the acquisition carries personal significance. Lemon established Music Life during his time at Social Chain between 2017 and 2020. “This is a full circle moment,” said Lemon. “Having founded Music Life and now to bring it into The Social Lemon’s family is a unique opportunity. These brands have a legacy of influence, and we’re excited to build on that foundation to deliver even greater value for creators and audiences alike.”Since its launch in 2020, The Social Lemon has quickly become a leader in creator-focused strategies, generating seven figures in annual revenue. The agency specializes in helping top creators monetize their digital presence, often guiding them toward six-figure monthly revenues through diversified income streams. By monetizing video content with scalable media assets, The Social Lemon continues to distinguish itself in the competitive social media landscape.The addition of Music Life and The Life positions The Social Lemon to deepen its impact across music, culture, and lifestyle audiences. The acquisitions not only increase the company’s direct-to-consumer reach but also provide new opportunities for collaboration between creators and brands looking to connect authentically with engaged digital communities.Christian Grobel, CEO of Media Chain commented “It is great to have found such a fantastic home for these brands with a business that is going from strength to strength. I look forward to seeing what more is to come from The Social Lemon in the coming months ahead.”With this expansion, The Social Lemon reinforces its commitment to supporting creators in building long-lasting careers and sustainable digital businesses. The company will continue to operate both media brands under their established names, ensuring continuity for their audiences while introducing innovative strategies to grow their influence further.For more information, please visit www.TheSocialLemon.com About The Social LemonFounded in 2020 by entrepreneur Dean Lemon, The Social Lemon is a creator-first social media agency and entertainment powerhouse dedicated to helping influencers and brands build sustainable digital success, and to entertaining millions. The company works with top creators worldwide, supporting them in generating six-figure monthly revenues and expanding their business opportunities through multiple revenue streams. Since inception, The Social Lemon has scaled to seven figures in annual revenue and continues to grow its influence through strategic media acquisitions and in building its own brands

