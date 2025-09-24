Rescue Hero Plumbing Successfully Completes Complex Sewer Line Installation with Directional Boring and Traffic Control

Official Rescue Hero Plumbing company logo Rescue Hero Plumbing team digging to install a new sewer line in Bakersfield, CA. Rescue Hero Plumbing crew watering a hole during septic system preparation in Bakersfield, CA. Rescue Hero Plumbing crew prepping a site for septic system work in Bakersfield, CA.

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rescue Hero Plumbing, led by owner Bradley Williford, has successfully completed one of its most challenging projects to date: replacing a collapsed septic tank with a new sewer connection in compliance with county requirements. This case marked the company’s first use of directional boring underneath a home and the implementation of traffic control on a busy roadway.

The project began when a customer contacted Rescue Hero Plumbing after discovering their septic tank had collapsed. County regulations prevented the installation of a new septic system because a sewer line was available nearby. The challenge, however, was that the property had not yet been tapped into the municipal sewer.

This meant the Rescue Hero Plumbing team needed to find a way to connect the home to the existing sewer system located across a busy street. The solution required precision, planning, and execution: boring a new sewer line underneath the house and extending it all the way into the street, while managing traffic to ensure safety and minimize disruption.

“This was uncharted territory for us,” said Bradley Williford, owner of Rescue Hero Plumbing. “We had never performed directional boring under a house before, nor had we handled traffic control for a project on a major road. But our team rose to the occasion, and I couldn’t be prouder of the way everyone came together to solve this problem for our customer.”

The directional boring process allowed the team to install the new line without damaging the structure of the home. Meanwhile, careful coordination with local authorities ensured that traffic control measures were in place, keeping workers and the public safe throughout the installation.

The result was a fully functional sewer connection that met all county requirements, eliminated the risks posed by the collapsed septic tank, and provided the homeowner with a long-term, reliable solution.

“This project is a great example of what Rescue Hero Plumbing stands for,” Williford continued. “We don’t back down from challenges. Instead, we innovate, adapt, and deliver results that exceed expectations. Our customer can now enjoy peace of mind knowing their home is connected to a safe, dependable sewer system.”

This milestone project highlights Rescue Hero Plumbing’s commitment to expanding its expertise and capabilities. The company plans to continue investing in advanced plumbing solutions and training to take on even more complex projects in the future.

Rescue Hero Plumbing is proud to provide trusted plumbing services, from everyday repairs to large-scale infrastructure projects. Whether it’s a clogged drain, a water heater replacement, or a complex sewer installation, the team is ready to answer the call true to its name as a “hero” for customers in need.

