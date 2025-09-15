Let's be septic smart together!

Every September, SepticSmart Week serves as a great reminder for homeowners to check their on-site septic systems. For many rural households, septic systems are the primary wastewater treatment option available. In Washington, about one-third of households rely on septic. That's close to one million homes!

Every year, septic systems in Washington treat more than 300 million gallons of wastewater; that’s equivalent to 454 Olympic sized swimming pools! Homeowners play a critical role in keeping these systems working properly by scheduling regular maintenance and inspections.

About 10% of septic systems experience some level of failure each year. While not all failures require major repairs, even small issues can contaminate groundwater and threaten both water quality and public health.

SepticSmart Week brings together communities, national organizations, and agencies across the country to highlight educational tools and resources. Raising awareness during this annual event helps extend the life of septic systems, prevent costly repairs, and protect water quality.

How does a septic system work?

A septic tank separates solids from liquids. Bacteria then break down the waste, and the drain field soil naturally filters and purifies the water before it re-enters the environment.

Maggie Morehouse, an environmental health specialist with Thurston County, explains how septic systems work.

Waste flows out of the house into the system's inlet which directs sewage into the tank. In the main chamber, solids separate: scum floats to the top, sludge settles at the bottom, and the liquid in between continues through the treatment process. The liquid flows to a second chamber for another chance to separate any last solids. From there, it moves to a pump tank or distribution device. The clear liquid flows to the drain field for final treatment. Pipes in the drain field distribute the liquid into the soil where most of the treatment takes place.

How do I take care of my septic system?

A septic system is largely unseen, but easily identified by the green lid and white pipes.

There are several easy steps homeowners can take to keep their systems safe and functional:

Schedule regular maintenance - Be sure to pump the tank every 3-5 years to remove sludge buildup and arrange routine inspections so problems can be caught early. Clear the outlet filter - Many septic tanks have an outlet baffle with a filter that can clog. Be sure to wear proper protective equipment including gloves, mask, and goggles before working on anything inside the tank. Check your septic lid - The septic tank lid keeps harmful gases contained and prevents accidents. Make sure your lid is securely attached and free of cracks, broken screws, and warping.

For more septic care tips, check out our homeowner septic maintenance video and the Environmental Protection Agency's website on septic system care and maintenance.

Stay tuned later this week for information about affordable financing options for septic system repairs and replacements.

Happy SepticSmart Week!