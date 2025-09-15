From beetles to beta rays: an interview with toxicologist George Peck

In this edition of Behind the Scenes at the Nuclear Waste Program, we hear from George Peck, the program's Toxicologist.

A career and the importance of a solid team

George Peck has been with the Nuclear Waste Program (NWP) for 2.5 years, but the experience he brings far exceeds his time with the program. He began his career as a professional entomologist 25 years ago.

He now serves as our Cleanup Section’s only toxicologist, and provides support to our other environmental sections.

“As a toxicologist I have been entrusted with a huge responsibility. Evaluating compliance with risks to human health and the environment of documents is one goal of my role, and this goal fits into the common goals the program has with the Department of Energy (Energy) to facilitate the Hanford cleanup,” George says.

The toxicology of many chemicals has changed since the Hanford cleanup began. For example, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently revised the cleanup standards for hexavalent chromium, a known carcinogen that is very common at Hanford, to be much more protective of human health.

George at a Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response (HAZWOPER) training in Lacey WA.

“My role as a toxicologist gives me the opportunity to help others by protecting them and the environment from harmful chemicals,” George says.

While he does important work as part of the ongoing cleanup, George is thankful for the support he has received from the Department of Energy and its contractors.

“The real key to success is working as part of the larger team with a common goal,” he emphasizes.

A day in the life

“I thought I had a lot of emails before, but now I really have a lot of emails,” George jokes.

One challenging aspect of George’s day-to-day work is the rapid influx of Energy documents needing review and comment, given his newness to the role.

“I’m mainly looking for mistakes or important updates to make,” George explains. “It is an intense and complicated process since these large documents can be over 1,000 pages and have dozens of reference documents cited within them that I have to review to be sure there is scientific accuracy, logical consistency, and regulatory concurrence between and among Energy documents and our regulatory statutes.”

Given the difficulty of his work, he needs a strong support system. Thankfully, he has it.

“I get great strength and inspiration from my family, they have been with me throughout my career, even when my entomology work took me across the United States. I also feel lucky to be surrounded by a wonderful team of wonderful individuals here at the NWP,” George says.

Much of George’s work involves learning. George said he enjoys wrapping his mind around new complex scientific topics and cleanup issues.

This curiosity and willingness to learn has been vital to his career.

George in his office at RFO.

Entomology: more than a career, a passion

Entomology has always been a part of George’s life. It started with his parents taking him to campgrounds in California and making time for the family to be in and around nature.

George fondly remembers wild gardens in the Los Angeles mountains where he got to go as a young man.

“I loved those wild gardens of my youth. I have always had a strong passion for the natural world and preserving it,” George says. "So, it only seemed natural to go into the realm of insects and study them!"

“Most insects don’t harm us, they can help us.” George says. They help us by knitting ecosystems together. For example, millions of ant colonies living at Hanford help clean up the environment while they forage and provide critical ecosystem services, like keeping carbon dioxide trapped in solid matter rather than in the atmosphere where it contributes to global warming.”

Photo of George in a constructed wetland conducting an experiment to test the ability of mosquito eating fish to regulate populations of West Nile Virus vectoring mosquitoes. (EMWD, photo credit: Bill Walton, UCR Entomology).

George’s graduate studies revolved around mosquito control in a constructed wetland. “It was a way to be in nature providing a service and figuring out a way to control mosquitoes while enhancing the environment by recycling wastewater and creating habitat for other insects, birds, and plants,” George explains.

After graduate school, George worked at National Institutes of Health (NIH) as a postdoctoral scholar studying the West Nile Virus and as a medical entomologist for an Army Research Laboratory. He later worked for Washington State University’s Prosser Irrigation Agriculture Research and Extension Center to test ways to decrease insecticide use and find alternatives to conventional methods that were environmentally friendly.

George also worked with the Texas Department of State Health Services as lead state entomologist. Aside from controlling mosquitoes and disease spread after hurricanes, George participated in a decades-long program to vaccinate wildlife along the Texas-Mexico border against rabies using an oral vaccine approach.

George as co-pilot in a rabies oral vaccine drop along the Texas-Mexico border in 2021. (Photo credit: TX DSHS ZCS).

One of his most satisfying roles was working for a mosquito control district.

“Because of pesticide regulations, we used very controlled amounts of material to control populations of biting insects, always trying to find a balance between good control and too much environmental damage,” George explains.

The transition from entomologist to environmental regulator and toxicologist has been a welcome challenge for George. He enjoys working with a dedicated team of like-minded professionals at Ecology. The feeling of being part of a team with a purpose has made George’s career transition smooth.

Family, science, and bugs

George out for a barefoot run.

When George is not working, he is exploring nature, gardening, cooking, barefoot running (yes, it is a thing, ask him), surfing or swimming. He is a very accomplished swimmer and has competed in Columbia River swimming and running events in the Tri-Cities area.

George is proud of and grateful for his family, which he said is the cornerstone of his life. His wife Vanessa is a pillar of inspiration and his strongest support. He is devoted to continuing to be a role model for his children, instilling his love of nature, and encouraging them to find their passion.

In addition to his toxicologist role, George has been a guest speaker twice on our Let’s Talk About Hanford series, where he discussed insects and pollinators at Hanford!

George, Vanessa his spouse, and son Finn.

There are unique insects that can be found at the Hanford Site, and they play a vital role in maintaining the area’s ecosystem. Without a robust community of pollinators, more than half of our local agricultural products would not grow successfully.

Although George’s careers in entomology and as a toxicologist are different, at their core they rely on many of the same principles. Science has answers to many of the world’s problems, and the public relies on scientists to be honest and give accurate information.

“I love that I have this chance to use my knowledge in different aspects of my job,” George says.