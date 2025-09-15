‘Stress tests’ and pre winter check-ins as NHS ramps up winter prep

The NHS is running ‘stress test’ exercises and providing targeted care for vulnerable patients, as it strengthens its plans to winter-proof the health service.

Throughout September, local NHS leaders will test the robustness of their winter plans by participating in scenario exercises such as staff shortages, rapid increase in demand, and multiple virus outbreaks.

Local teams are also being asked to identify patients who are most vulnerable to winter viruses and at risk of a hospital admission, to provide targeted care and ensure they have the appropriate vaccinations.

The health service is predicting another pressured winter with 2025 currently on track to be the busiest on record for A&Es and ambulance services.

There will be a different approach to winter this year, with more power for NHS leaders on-the-ground to deliver bespoke plans for their local population. The NHS is also working closely with local authority and social care colleagues, so that discharge capacity can surge at times of peak demand.

Half of all ambulance services also now have access to shared care records, allowing paramedics and other clinicians to access a patient’s full medical history wherever they are.

The fresh approach follows the publication of the Urgent and emergency care plan in June, which was backed by £450 million of funding.

New government vaccination campaigns, urging people to protect themselves against winter viruses, will launch from 22 September. The first will encourage pregnant women to ‘Stay strong. Get vaccinated’ for flu, RSV and whooping cough.

Further activity will then follow in October to support uptake of flu vaccination amongst people with long-term health conditions. This bold new campaign uses familiar protective imagery like bubble wrap to illustrate vaccination benefits. Activity runs across TV, video on demand, radio, outdoor and social channels.

Since the start of September, pregnant women and millions of children have been able to get their flu vaccinations. As of 1 October older adults, those at clinical risk and other eligible groups will also be able to get their flu and COIVD jabs.

The health service will also be ensuring vital medication like Tamiflu is easily available for those at high risk of developing complications from flu.

The NHS is also increasing the number of patients receiving care on virtual wards or through Urgent Community Response teams. Over £370 million of capital investment is being allocated to deliver around 40 new same day emergency care centres and urgent treatment centres.

The NHS is also ramping up staff vaccination programmes with the aim of increasing uptake of the flu vaccine for frontline staff by at least five percentage points ahead of winter. It will be easier than ever for staff to get vaccinated with onsite bookable and walk-in appointments.

Mental health trusts will proactively identify frequent attenders and high-risk patients to ensure crisis and relapse plans are in place ahead of winter. The NHS is opening mental health crisis assessment centres and additional mental health inpatient capacity to reduce the number of these patients having to seek treatment in traditional A&Es.

Sir Jim Mackey, NHS chief executive, said: “Despite record demand this year NHS teams have worked hard to improve waiting times, with last month’s Category 2 ambulance response times the fastest for four years – but we know the coming colder months will be much more challenging.

“The NHS has done more preparation to be ready for the winter months than ever before, because we know the last few winters have been particularly tough for patients and staff, and we are determined for this year to be better”.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “Winter is always tough for the NHS, but this year we’re ramping up preparations and doing more to protect the country. From ‘war game’ exercises to extra checks for the most vulnerable, we’re making sure the health service is ready for whatever comes its way.

“But the public has a crucial role too. The single best way you can protect yourself, your family, and the NHS is by getting vaccinated. It takes pressure off hardworking staff and helps ensure care is there for patients when they need it most.

“By preparing together – government, NHS staff and the public – we can give the health service the best chance to weather the winter ahead”.

Professor Julian Redhead, NHS national clinical director for urgent and emergency care, said: “Patients and staff are at the heart of our prep for winter, with a focus on providing the safest possible care and giving support closer to people’s homes.

“Our clinical plans include providing targeted support for those most vulnerable to viruses to keep them out of hospital, easier access to rescue medicine, and greater use of services like urgent response teams, virtual wards, and same day emergency care.

“While our preparations for winter are being stress-tested to support both patients and staff, without a doubt the most important thing the public can do ahead of winter is to get vaccinated.

“The NHS now offers protection against a greater number of viruses than ever before and so if you are eligible for RSV, Covid or flu jabs please do come forward as soon as possible – it could save your life”.

Gayatri Amirthalingam, Deputy Director of Immunisation at UK Health Security Agency, said: “Our new winter marketing campaign has a clear message: ‘Stay strong. Get vaccinated’.

“If you’re pregnant or have a long-term health condition, you are at greater risk from serious flu complications. Vaccination protects you and your family. If you’re pregnant it also protects your baby, both in the womb and for the first few months of life.

“Don’t wait, if you are eligible, please come forward – it could be the most important appointment you make this winter, helping to keep you out of hospital”.