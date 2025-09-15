Comer and Luna Ramp Up Probe into CCP-Linked Funding Fueling Civil Unrest in the United States

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets Chairwoman Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) are intensifying their investigation into the financial and political activities of Neville Roy Singham, a U.S. billionaire with reported ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and extremist organizations fueling division and civil unrest across the United States. In a letter to U.S. Department of the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the lawmakers request that Treasury conduct a comprehensive evaluation to determine whether federal sanctions, civil remedies, or criminal penalties—including asset freezes or seizures—should be applied to far-left entities organized and funded by Mr. Singham.

“The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is investigating Chinese Communist Party (CCP) efforts to sow discord in the United States, and is conducting oversight over the U.S. Government’s ability and efforts under existing law to combat such efforts. Specifically, the Committee is investigating CCP influence operations that may fall within the purview of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), 22 U.S.C. § 611 et seq and other federal laws. We write today to request that the U.S. Department of Treasury and any relevant component thereof immediately undertake a formal evaluation to determine the applicability of federal sanctions laws and any other civil remedies or criminal penalties enforced by Treasury—to include the freezing or seizure of assets—with respect to certain far-left entities, organized and funded by Neville Roy Singham. It is imperative that we expeditiously halt the continued flow of funds and material support for malign activities conducted at the behest of the CCP,” wrote the lawmakers.

Mr. Singham’s influence has recently extended to Los Angeles, where his affiliates reportedly incited violence, prompting President Trump to deploy the National Guard. In June, the Committee requested documents and communications on Mr. Singham’s funding and ties to the Party for Socialism and Liberation, a group linked to the Los Angeles riots. To date, he has ignored the Committee’s request. The New York Times now reports Mr. Singham has built a dark money network funneling millions through nonprofits like the United Community Fund and Justice Education Fund to pro-CCP media outlets such as Maku Group, whose office prominently displays loyalty to Xi Jinping.

“These reports suggest that Mr. Singham may have acted as an agent for the CCP. Under General Secretary Xi, the CCP is known for its ‘Strategy of Sowing Discord,’ which ‘refers to efforts to make internal disputes amongst the enemy so deep that they become distracted from conflict.’ If Mr. Singham is carrying out this strategy on behalf of the CCP, he may have an unfulfilled FARA registration obligation. FARA’s purpose is ‘to protect the national defense, internal security, and foreign relations of the United States by requiring public disclosure by persons engaging in propaganda activities for or on behalf of foreign governments, foreign political parties, and other foreign principals.’ In addition to potential criminal liability for failing to register as a foreign agent under FARA these reported activities and the entities controlled by and funded by Mr. Singham raise the question of whether his assets and/or the assets of entities he controls or funds are subject to sanctions administered or enforced by Treasury and its components. We therefore request that the Treasury immediately undertake a formal evaluation to determine the applicability of any relevant sanctions and any other civil remedies or criminal penalties for Mr. Singham’s assets, and the assets of entities he controls or funds, including whether to freeze or seize such assets,” concluded the lawmakers.

Read the letter here.