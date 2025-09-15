Portals Education Wins Education Insider’s 2025 Christian Curriculum of the Year

NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portals Education, a state-of-the-art digital platform transforming Christ-centered learning, has been named Christian Curriculum of the Year by Education Insider 2025. This honor recognizes Portals’ groundbreaking approach to uniting K–12 curriculum, lesson plans, projects, and on-demand support into one seamless platform for families, micro-schools, and Christian educators At a time when parents and teachers often feel overwhelmed by fragmented resources, Portals offers clarity, consistency, and confidence. The platform removes lesson prep from the workload while keeping the heart of education relational and faith-driven.“We believe that when families are empowered to lead, learners thrive. And when home becomes a place of purpose, education becomes a shared calling,” said Seann Dikkers, Executive Director of Portals Education.Portals has quickly become a trusted solution for homeschoolers, hybrid learning models, and church-based educational communities. Highlights include:Complete K–12 Curriculum: Intuitive lesson plans and projects rooted in biblical truth.Live Educator Support: Real teachers available nine-to-five for ongoing guidance.Affordable Access: Just $250 per year per family for full curriculum, saving thousands compared to traditional options.Flexible Multi-Age Learning: Designed for siblings and small groups with tiered outcomes.Continuous Improvement: Lessons evolve through built-in crowdsourced feedback, keeping content fresh and relevant.This award highlights Portals’ commitment to making high-quality, faith-based education accessible, sustainable, and inspiring. By combining technology with timeless biblical principles, Portals is not just a curriculum—it’s a movement reshaping the future of Christian education.About Portals EducationPortals Education is a digital platform delivering Christ-centered K–12 curriculum designed for families, schools, and churches. With intuitive lesson plans, project-based learning, live educator support, and a non-denominational biblical foundation, Portals empowers parents, teachers, and students to thrive together in a shared calling.

