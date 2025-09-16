Diana Mahrach Couture to Hold 'Runway Fashion' Show in New York City During NYFW

Diana Mahrach Couture Logo Fashion Designer, Diana Mahrach (Photo Credit: Miguel Angel Londono)

Fashion Show will benefit The Centre for Family Services Palm Beach County (CFS) and their signature Old Bags Luncheon fundraiser

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Fashion Runway” is an immersive evening this Thursday, September 18th, 2025 celebrating high fashion. The centerpiece of the night will be a runway presentation by Diana Mahrach Couture, showcasing the latest in haute couture craftsmanship. The event will benefit The Centre for Family Services Palm Beach County (CFS), known for their signature annual fundraiser, The Old Bags Luncheon.This event aims to underscore the synergy between fashion and art, illustrating how each element enriches the others. Diana Mahrach Couture seeks to elevate the conversation around couture by infusing classic techniques with contemporary aesthetics.Attendees will be able to enjoy before the fashion runway show cocktails from BIATCH Tequila. The Runway Show will include both Diana Mahrach Couture’s Womenswear and Menswear collections. In addition, the recently released fragrance by Diana Mahrach will be available at the show.The event Located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, at 3 West Club is a landmark venue known for its distinctive architecture and refined ambiance. With its elegant event spaces, the club has hosted numerous social and cultural gatherings over the decades, making it the perfect setting for a night dedicated to high fashion, and cutting-edge art.To obtain tickets, please use this link: https://bit.ly/4gvdQqa About Diana Mahrach Couture:For more than a decade, Diana Mahrach has designed luxurious garments defined by meticulous detailing and timeless sophistication. Each piece reflects her dedication to artistry, combining sumptuous fabrics with innovative silhouettes that flatter and inspire. Through Diana Mahrach Couture, she continues to redefine elegance for her discerning clientele. Diana Mahrach has a showroom located at 263 West 38th Street in New York City which both showcases her designs as well as the fabrics.For more information, please visit: www.dianamahrachcouture.com IG: @dianamahrachcouture| F: dianamahrachcouture

