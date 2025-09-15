Business Coach List Launches to Clean Up the Coaching Industry with Concierge-Style Matching for Business Owners

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an industry crowded with self-proclaimed gurus and unverified promises, a new platform is setting a higher bar. Business Coach List has officially launched to give business owners a fast, credible way to connect with proven business coaches — positioning itself as the antidote to a coaching world that many say has become too noisy to trust.The idea came from founder Rand Larsen, who spent years working with entrepreneurs and kept hearing the same frustration: “finding a great coach is really hard.” Larsen saw owners wasting time and money on coaches who lacked real experience, often making decisions based on whoever was most visible, not necessarily most qualified. “The coaching industry is broken,” said Larsen. “Too many people are charging big fees without the ability to deliver results. We built Business Coach List so owners don’t have to take that risk. We do the vetting for them and make sure they’re only introduced to coaches who have proven they can help.”Instead of offering a pay-to-play directory, Business Coach List accepts only coaches who meet strict criteria for results, credibility, and expertise. Each application is reviewed for years of experience, verifiable client outcomes, professional background, and references that can be checked. The result is a curated directory designed to feature only the top one percent of business coaches. Business owners never pay for access — the service is free for them — and Business Coach List only earns a fee when a successful match is made.What makes the platform stand out is its concierge-style matching process. After completing a short quiz, each business owner’s responses are reviewed by a dedicated concierge who identifies two or three ideal coaches and makes personal introductions. Matches are typically made within 24 hours, giving busy entrepreneurs a guided path to quality coaching without the endless search. “This isn’t about scrolling through hundreds of profiles,” Larsen explained. “It’s about having a trusted guide who can cut through the noise and put you in front of the right person quickly.”Early demand has come from small and midsize businesses in sectors such as professional services, blue-collar trades, and high-growth companies preparing for acquisitions or exits. Owners looking for specialized expertise in leadership development, finance, or building out their first sales motion have also turned to the platform. Looking ahead, Business Coach List plans to expand its network into underrepresented industries, develop partnerships with SMB-focused organizations, and build a content hub to help owners make informed coaching decisions.With its curated approach and focus on trust, Business Coach List aims to become the go-to resource for business owners nationwide. As Larsen put it, “When a business owner realizes they need a coach, they shouldn’t have to gamble on whether that person is the real deal. We want to be the place they turn to for certainty.”About Business Coach ListBusiness Coach List is a free, curated directory highlighting the top 1% of business coaches. Founded by Rand Larsen, the platform connects business owners with vetted coaches through a concierge matching process that delivers introductions within 24 hours. Business owners use the service at no cost, while coaches only pay when successfully connected with a new client.Learn more at www. businesscoachlist.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.